'I Do Not Love...': Jennie Garth Reveals She No Longer Prioritizes Acting Over Personal Life

Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Jennie Garth had figured out her purpose as she stepped into her fifth decade. While speaking to PEOPLE magazine, Garth revealed the reasons behind her decision to step out of glamorous big screen roles, and it’s not because she does not enjoy acting in a film, but the preparation that precedes it is tiring.

Jennie Garth explains her latest career choices

"I love acting; I love being in front of the camera. I do not love being on a movie set," she told the outlet, adding that part of her job includes sitting in the trailer for long hours as the crew prepares the lighting and set, plus the long work hours keep her away from her family. “So I was able to say, that's not my first priority anymore," she adds.

She last appeared on the big screen in 2022 with the film Bad Influence, after which she went on to start several other ventures, including her brand Me by Jennie Garth and an iHeartRadio podcast named I Choose Me. But the switch did not come without difficulties, as Garth described how hard it was to say no initially since one can get used to “giving the people what they want and making the money and saying yes to everything."

Podcast, wellness brand and what's next

Jennie Garth did reach the tipping point after the realization that life is too short to do things that she does not necessarily enjoy. Then she turned 50, with the question of what next began to seep in. Revealing that she was not sure about what she would do for a living, the clarity came in soon enough. “You have a new clarity about what you want to do next and what you want to spend your precious time doing," she told the magazine. Thus came the inspiration to start her wellness brand and podcast.

For what lies now for the star, she has a ton of ideas that she wants to work on. "It's going to be amazing. I'm so looking forward to everything being a success. And then, I will see where I am and what's next,” she concluded.

