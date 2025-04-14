Yellowjackets Season 3 Ending Explained: Pit Girl’s Identity Revealed, Natalie’s Escape, and Shocking Deaths in Finale

The Yellowjackets Season 3 finale finally confirms a major mystery from the series' beginning: the identity of the Pit Girl. Mari, one of the original survivors, is revealed to be the girl who dies after falling into a spiked animal trap in the snow. The moment mirrors the infamous chase scene from the show's pilot, now with full context.

The trap was set by Travis in the previous episode. Mari is chosen after she draws the Queen of Hearts card, despite efforts by Tai and Van to rig the draw to target outsider Hannah. Shauna unexpectedly switches positions, which leads to Mari pulling the card as per ScreenRant.

As part of the ritual, Shauna places Jackie’s heart necklace around Mari’s neck. Mari strips down to use her clothes as a decoy and runs, but she falls directly into the hidden trap. The group follows bloody footprints to find her body.

Shauna steps into her leadership role more firmly than ever. After Mari’s death, she orders the group to retrieve her for the feast. During the ritual, Shauna wears Mari’s hair and dons the Antler Queen horns. She tells Natalie to begin the cutting. But when the mask is lifted, it’s not Natalie; it’s Hannah wearing Natalie’s clothes.

This twist reveals that Natalie has escaped. Shauna realizes Natalie is gone. Mari’s death confirms what many viewers suspected since Season 1 and sets the stage for future conflicts among the survivors.

While the group focuses on Mari, Natalie sets a plan in motion. She switches clothes with Hannah to fake her presence. Misty and possibly Van help distract the others. Natalie takes the transponder and a long-range radio hidden since Season 1 and hikes to higher ground.

At the top of a hill, she calls out through the static, asking if someone can hear her voice. A male voice replies that he can hear her. The episode doesn’t reveal who answered or where they are, but it suggests that help may finally be on the way.

In the present timeline, Callie kills Lottie by pushing her down the stairs during a confrontation. Misty finds DNA under Lottie’s nails that links back to Shauna’s daughter. Callie confesses and tells Misty that Lottie called her part of the darkness and gave her Jackie’s necklace. Misty advises her to tell Jeff, who takes Callie and leaves Shauna behind.

Tai blames Shauna for Van’s death and even consumes Van’s heart in a private ritual. Later, she and Misty meet at a diner. Tai says that if they let it slide again, Shauna will be the last one standing. Misty agrees. The group begins to turn on Shauna, setting up major tension for Yellowjackets Season 4.

