Will Yellowjackets Get Season 4? Here's What We Know About Thriller Drama Series

Yellowjackets is making waves across the industry with its gripping storytelling and all the twists it packs in. Since its inception, the show has been a fan favorite—blending high school drama, survival instincts, and unsettling themes like cannibalism. Naturally, many are now wondering if the series will return for another season.

For those unaware, the show recently dropped a jaw-dropping finale titled Full Circle. But one question remains on everyone’s mind—will there be another chapter in this thrilling saga?

According to PEOPLE, Yellowjackets has not yet been officially renewed for a fourth season. However, there’s reason for optimism, as the series has seen a notable rise in ratings this year. Back in February, Paramount Global announced that the Season 3 premiere surpassed the debut episode of Season 2, garnering “just over 2 million viewers across Showtime and Paramount+,” as reported by Variety.

Furthermore, Deadline reported that by the following month, viewership for Season 3 had jumped by 39% compared to Season 2 on Paramount+ with Showtime.

As for the premiere expectations of the fourth season of the thrilling series, since the show has not officially been greenlit yet, it's too early to predict a release date.

However, looking at the previous release pattern, the first season of Yellowjackets premiered in November 2021, followed by season 2 in March 2023 and season 3 in February 2025.

Notably, there was nearly a two-year gap between the second and third seasons. If the producers maintain a similar timeline, it's likely that Yellowjackets season 4—if renewed—could premiere sometime in 2027.

