Yellowjackets’ Ashley Sutton Recalls ‘Sobbing’ While Filming Emotional Season 3 Finale Scene: ‘After That Last Take…’

Spoiler alert for Yellowjackets season 3.

Ashley Sutton was moved after filming her final scene in Yellowjackets season 3! Speaking to Deadline, the actress revealed that her character was her most “honest” version yet. Sutton plays Hannah, who double-crosses Shauna (Sophie Nélisse), the leader of the cannibals, to help Natalie (Sophie Thatcher).

The actress told the outlet that her character is smart and knows what to do to survive in this apocalyptic world. “But I think the intention is to always go home. She doesn’t want to stay out here,” Sutton teased.

In the finale episode of season 3, Hannah killed her fellow captive, Kodiak (Joel McHale), after her escape attempt failed. Although she pledged her allegiance to the rising Antler Queen, Hannah sneaked out during one of their hunts to inform Natalia that she was still on their side.

Sutton recalled that filming the scene with Thatcher was extremely emotional.

“After that last take, they called ‘cut,’ and [Thatcher] and I just look at each other and we just start sobbing,” she revealed. The actress revealed that both she and Thatcher felt that their characters were truly fighting to get home.

Sutton’s onscreen boyfriend Edwin (Nelson Franklin) was tragically killed in one of the episodes of the series after he met with the Yellowjackets. However, Sutton got to pay tribute to Franklin’s character, which she thought was “really beautiful and really cool.”

The horror thriller series revolves around a wildly talented girls' high school soccer team that gets stranded in the woods of Canada after surviving a tragic plane crash. While some kept their human sides alive, others turned into cannibalistic savages.

The show has created quite a hype since the release of season 3 with its unique concept that blends high school drama with basic survival instincts. The show hasn’t been renewed for season 4 as of yet, but it seems optimistic.

Yellowjackets is now streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime and Amazon Prime.