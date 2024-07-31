Kevin Costner Starrer Horizon 2 Set To Premiere At Venice Film Festival After Being Scrapped From US Release; DEETS

The sequel to Kevin Costner’s Horizon is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival after being scrapped from the U.S. release. The movie was initially scheduled to hit theaters on August 16, but due to the poor performance of the first part, the cinemas are still deciding whether to allow slots for the film.

Like the first installment, Chapter 2 of Horizon is helmed by the actor from Yellow Stone, and it will premiere in September at the film festival. Besides directing and acting, Costner has also come on board as the co-writer alongside Jon Baird.

In order to announce the movie’s feature at the Venice Film Festival, the actor released a statement claiming that he was excited for the premiere.

What did Kevin Costner reveal in his statements regarding Horizon Chapter 2?

Kevin Costner released a statement announcing the film's premiere at the Venice Film Festival. In the statement, Costner claimed that the first part of Horizon would be shown in the first part of the day, and the new film would be showcased in the other part of the day. According to the statement, the Water World actor shared, “My dream was always to show ‘Horizon: An American Saga—Chapter Two’ at the Venice Film Festival.”

It further read, “The fact that now they have decided to show ‘Chapter One’ earlier in the day and then the world premiere of ‘Chapter’ Two that evening shows not only their belief in how the two films work together but their support of a director’s vision.”

“I’m indebted to Alberto Barbera for his courage and leadership in committing to this cinematic journey,” the actor concluded.

What will Horizon Chapter 2 be about?

Horizon Chapter 2 will revolve around the times of the Civil War and the settlement of the American West. As per the synopsis of the film, “Families, friends, and foes discover the lure of the Old West as the Civil War divides the country.”

The cast members, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, and Danny Huston, will return to the characters in the upcoming film.

The Venice Film Festival will run from Aug 28 to Sept 7, 2024.

