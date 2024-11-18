Yellowstone Star Luke Grimes Reveals What His Next Album Will Be ‘Heavily Influenced’ By; Find Out

Luke Grimes is surely on cloud nine, enjoying fatherhood after welcoming his first child, a son. And we will get to witness that part of him in his upcoming work, as he told People magazine that his next album will be greatly inspired by his son.

While talking with the outlet ahead of his Grand Ole Opry debut on November 15, Friday, Grimes said that having a child has altered everything in every possible way.

The Yellowstone star shared that people talk about one’s “heart expanding,” which is so “true.” Grimes added that it’s like “love growing” inside him that he wasn’t aware he was capable of. He described it as both wonderful and terrifying because, as he said, “You have so much more skin in the game. You know what I mean?"

While discussing his next album, the musician and actor said the record will be “heavily influenced” by having his son around.

Grimes also mentioned that having a son has brought him closer to his spouse, Bianca Rodrigues Grimes, in ways he didn’t know was possible. He explained that this was another way for them to love one another, as they now have to be a team for their newest family member.

His wife, who had brought their son, was present to support him when he made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry on Friday. The duo also joined the musician on stage.

Advertisement

The performer joked to the outlet, saying he hopes the music doesn’t turn into a “cheesy love fest” now. The vocalist said he has to be truthful about how he feels, and we’ll see what comes of it.

The couple celebrated the arrival of their baby last month. In a previous chat with People magazine, he shared that he always dreamed of starting a family, realizing that true happiness stemmed from that experience, while everything else was just a means to cover expenses. Grimes mentioned that having his own family has brought him more joy than anything else.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Taylor Swift Opened Up About Her Battle With Eating Disorder