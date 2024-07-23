Bridgerton Season 4 Will Focus On Benedict’s Love Story With 'Lady in Silver' Sophie; DETAILS Inside

Shondaland and Netflix have announced Bridgerton season 4!

The second son of the Bridgerton family, who loathed the idea of marriage, will finally find his one true love—welcome to the Marriage Mart Bennedict! According to the official announcement on the Shondaland website, he will meet the mysterious and captivating “Lady in Silver” at his mother’s masquerade ball.

Bridgerton season 4 will spotlight Benedict’s love story

Bridgerton season 4 will be about all things Benedict! Luke Thompson will be stepping into the shoes of previous leads Johnathan Bailey and Luke Newton. His character in season 3 was pretty much clueless and aimless about his life and was exploring himself and his sexuality.

What bonded him to Lady Tilley Arnold was their mutual aversion to societal norms and the institution of marriage. It seems like Benedict will forget his hatred for the marriage mart after his brief encounter with the captivating “Lady in Silver,” Sophie, at the masquerade ball, who will “change everything for him.”

This season adapting the franchise’s third installment, An Offer From a Gentleman, has much to look forward to. “There is, indeed, so much more to unpack of what’s to come, but for now, our lips are sealed,” the Shondaland website stated. The actress portraying Bennedict’s love interest, Sophie, is yet to be revealed!

What happens to Benedict’s character in the books?

Benedict’s love story in the books is equivalent to Regency Cinderella! Their story explores the aspect of class difference in society, and the nobleman Benedict falls for Sophie Beckett, a servant to her disdainful stepmother.

In the books, Sophie manages to sneak into the Bridgerton masquerade ball, where she dances with the debonair and handsome Benedict. Despite her face being hidden behind a mask, the latter has been captivated and obsessed with her since their first encounter.

However, the show tends to take liberties with certain storylines. Will they stick to the books for Benophie’s love story or make a massive change in the plot? It’s a long wait before these questions are answered.

Stay tuned for more updates, and meanwhile, watch Brigerton season 3, streaming on Netflix!