‘You Are My Light’: Jamie Foxx Pens Emotional Tribute For His Late Sister Deidra On Her Birthday

Jamie Foxx made his sister Deidra Dixon's birthday extra special on August 1 by posting a heartfelt tribute online. The celebrated actor, known for his work in film and television, used the occasion to publicly honor Deidra, revealing her profound impact on his life in a heartfelt social media message.

On her special day, Foxx shared a video montage of their time together. The montage showed the siblings drinking and dancing in various settings, with Deidra singing along to the Fugees' Killing Me Softly with His Song at a dinner table. Foxx's caption expressed his appreciation: “Yooooooooooo super big big big happy happy happy happy birthday to my wonderful sister Deidra Dixon!!!!”

He said, “You are amazing you are my light you saved my life… I repeat you saved my life!!!!!! I am forever grateful for you and today.” Foxx concluded, “I want you to turn up and enjoy. You are the best little Leo, real tears in my eyes right now I love you to the moon and back.!!! @frequency11.”

Foxx's tribute reflects his strong bond with Deidra. Last year, in a post celebrating his late sister DeOndra Dixon's 39th birthday, Foxx expressed his sadness and misses her presence. “Miss u … I wish you were here I know you’re in heaven, cracking everybody up with your jokes,” he wrote. DeOndra, who was an ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, died in October 2020, at the age of 36.

Foxx's recent birthday tribute follows a significant health scare in April 2023. In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Foxx described how Deidra and his daughter Corinne Foxx were crucial in his recovery. He explained that he had a severe headache and was unresponsive for 20 days. “I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything,” Foxx stated.

He revealed that Deidra and Corinne had taken him to see doctors who provided critical medical care. Foxx mentioned getting a cortisone shot and being diagnosed by a second doctor. He said that they told his sister and daughter to take him to the first doctor, adding that the second doctor found a serious problem.

Foxx previously credited Deidra with saving his life, stating in February 2023, “Without you I would not be here … had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life.”

