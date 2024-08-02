How Amber Heard and Johny Depp Are Living Almost Similar Lives After Defemation Lawsuit

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are two names that have been in the headlines for years. Their tumultuous relationship and highly publicized legal battles captured fans' attention around the world. Their six-week defamation trial in 2022 was filled with shocking revelations and emotional and intense moments that had everyone talking. For weeks, fans watched as both stars fought to defend their reputations in a court that became a media circus.

The trial not only changed their lives but also left a lasting impact on Hollywood and their careers. Fast forward to today, and it seems both Heard and Depp have chosen to live surprisingly similar lives post-trial. They have both moved to Europe and chosen to live quitter lives away from the spotlight. Let’s take a closer look at how Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are figuring out their lives after the trial.

The trial that changed everything

The defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp took place from April 11 to June 1, 2022, in Fairfax County, Virginia. Heard shared her story, saying she is a survivor of domestic abuse, in a 2018 op-ed for the Washington Post. At the same time, Johnny Depp’s legal team tried to prove her claims were false. They even showed evidence of their troubled relationship. The courtroom drama was intense, with shocking claims made by both sides.

Advertisement

Ultimately, the jury ruled in favor of Johnny Depp. Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Heard was also awarded $2 million for her countersuit. The trial fascinated the public, but both of them faced scrutiny from public and media. It even led Netflix to create a documentary about it.

ALSO READ: Johnny Depp net worth 2023, luxury lifestyle, career & early life

Amber’s new life in Spain

After the trial, Amber Heard retreated from the public eye and moved to Spain with her daughter, Oonagh Paige. Following the trial, she was found liable for defamation in connection with her abuse allegations against Depp. Heard wanted to start fresh and live a way more private life this time. First settling in Mallorca, they later relocated to Madrid, where she has found a quieter life.

A source told PEOPLE Magazine in 2023, that she has been living a private life in Spain. She feels like she gets more privacy while overseas and is treated well. Also, like this, she can be more under the radar and just be with her daughter. In a TikTok video posted in May 2023, Amber expressed her love for living in Spain. She also shared her excitement about working in films again.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘Very Honored’: Johnny Depp Addresses His Fans While Accepting Accolade At The National Film Awards

Johnny’s quiet life in England

Johnny Depp also left the United States after the trial. He moved to England, specifically Somerset, where he enjoys a quieter lifestyle. Following his win in the defamation case, he received $15 million but later settled for $1 million. Depp later decided to donate the same to five charities.

Depp, once shared about his life in England. He said, “It is more of a quiet life, but filled with painting and music.” He also described his new home as a place with character, which makes it more special. Since winning the trial, Depp has focused on his music and art. He toured Europe with his band, The Hollywood Vampires. Also, he sold his artwork which made him earn around $3.6 million within hours.

ALSO READ: ‘Strangely, Oddly, Perversely Lucky’: Johnny Depp On Playing The French Monarch In Jeanne Du Barry

Amber’s career moves

Despite the challenges she faced, Amber Heard has not stopped working. She starred in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, released in 2023. While some fans vowed not to watch the film because of her involvement, DC Films stood by her. Producer Peter Safran said, “I don’t think we’re ever going to react to pure fan pressure. You gotta do what’s best for the movie.”

Advertisement

However, the film did not do as well as its predecessor, with many critics calling it stale and void of originality.

A look at Depp’s career

Along with the Europe tour and art sale, Johnny also signed a multi-year contract with Dior. This continues his role as the face of Sauvage cologne. He has also continued to work on various film projects, including a leading role in a historical drama. He plays King Louis XV in Jeanne du Barry. Additionally, he also returned to directing with a new biopic about the famous artist Amedeo Modigliani.

Similarities in their paths

It’s interesting to see how both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are living their lives after the trial. They have chosen to live in Europe, away from the public eye, and focus on their personal lives and creative passions. Amber is enjoying her time as a mother in Spain, while Johnny is rediscovering his love for music and art in England.

ALSO READ: Where Is Amber Heard Now? Here's What The Aquaman Star Has Been Up To Since Johnny Depp Trial