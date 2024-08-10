'You Beautiful Creature': Savannah Guthrie Shares Heartfelt Tribute For Hoda Kotb On Her 60th Birthday

Savannah Guthrie wished Hoda Kotb a heartfelt happy 60th birthday and expressed her deep respect and love for her Today show co-host.

On Friday, August 9th, Guthrie, who is 52, wrote on Instagram to celebrate Kotb’s special day. She appreciated the positive attitude that always radiates from her, the ability to make every person she interacts with happy, and her constant encouragement towards others.

She went ahead to state how the presence of Kotb simply lights up any space, revealing how much she cherishes their moments together. Savannah Guthrie also pointed out her favorite things about Kotb.

She captioned, "I love you and admire you and treasure every minute we get to spend together. This is 60, you beautiful creature you!"

The post concluded by acknowledging Kotb’s beauty as well as her strength now that she is in her sixties. Guthrie's message had an attached picture of both friends laughing at an anchor desk.

The pre-birthday posts on social media were about Kotb’s presents being opened with daughters Haley, 7 years old, and Hope, 4. The photos showed homemade drawings hung all around the house. She captioned it, "Great bday morning!! Lucky me xoxoxo."

Afterwards, Kotb shared a group shot that included balloons and close ones, such as her mother and ex-fiance Joel Schiffman, among others who joined in the celebrations. In her post, Kotb spoke about how excited she was to turn sixty years old.

Just days before her 60th birthday, Kotb came back home after covering the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. She posted a heartwarming clip where her daughters joyfully welcomed her back into their home at their gate. Haley reached her first for a big hug, while Hope, dressed in a Spider-Man outfit, eagerly showed her mother a new water bottle. Kotb expressed how much she cherished being home with her children.

Friends and fans like Natalie Morales, Maria Shriver, and more filled up the comments section with birthday messages. The Talk co-host Morales wrote, "Happiest birthday, and here’s to special memories with those cutie pies."

Shriver said, “Happy happy Mr [sic] friend sending you boat loads of love," while ABC’s Deborah Roberts also chimed in with kind words, celebrating Hoda Kotb’s continued growth and positivity.

