‘You Bring Joy Wherever You Go’: Rita Wilson Pens Sweet Tribute As Hubby Tom Hanks Turns 68

Rita Wilson took some time to reminisce about old memories with her husband, Tom Hanks. The Forrest Gump actor turned 68 on Tuesday, July 9, and his wife posted a lengthy tribute on Instagram, accompanied by a recent picture of Hanks standing before an impressive record collection and record player.

"Happy Birthday to my love!" Wilson began her caption. "You made the world a better place the day you were born. You bring joy wherever you go," she wrote.

Wilson described Hanks as someone who made people laugh and loved vehicles or anything shaped like a round bathtub. She added that the bookshelves in their house reflect his love of history and the unexpectedly romantic Maeve Binchy. She concluded, "We love you. I love you. So much and every day."

More on Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been together for 39 years, and married for 36 years. They share two children, Chet Hanks and Truman Hanks. The Oscar winner also has two children from a previous relationship, Colin Hanks and Elizabeth Hanks.

The couple marked their 36th wedding anniversary on April 30, 2024, when the actress posted a series of sweet snaps from the archive.

Furthermore, many fans remain unaware of this but Hanks and Wilson first met on the set of Bosom Buddies in 1981, an ABC sitcom and they made their first red-carpet appearance as a couple in 1986. According to Express, the duo has worked together in about six films which included names like My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Sleepless in Seattle, and several others.

Advertisement

Which is Tom Hanks's most renowned film?

Tom Hanks is widely acknowledged for his role in the film Forrest Gump, which remains a cultural touchstone 25 years after its release. Inspired by real people and significant historical events, the story was adapted from the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom. Hanks's portrayal of the title character earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor.

Hanks made his breakthrough with leading roles in comedies such as Splash (1984), The Money Pit (1986), Big (1988), and A League of Their Own (1992). He also won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance as a gay lawyer suffering from AIDS in Philadelphia (1993).

Hanks continues to delight audiences with his diverse roles, including his upcoming film Here, directed by Robert Zemeckis, set to be released on November 15, 2024.

ALSO READ: ‘You Are Such a Gift In This World’: Ashlyn Harris Pens A Sweet Tribute For Girlfriend Sophia Bush As She Turns 42