'You Can't Control How Things Go': Perrie Edwards Opens Up About Broken Bond With Ex Little Mix Bandmate Jesy Nelson

Little Mix is a girl band that debuted back in 2011 on the show, The X Factor. The band featured Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock. However, after Jesy departed from the group in 2020 citing mental health issues, their bond broke leaving the others in pain.

Nelson felt stressed with all the work in the band, and experience was also shown in the BBC documentary, Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out. The songstress even once mentioned how she never kept in touch with her former band members. Now, in a recent conversation, Perrie Edwards opened up about her strained friendship with Jesy Nelson.

Perrie Edwards talking about Jesy Nelson

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Perrie Edwards opened up about how heartbroken she is ever since her friendship with Nelson got estranged. She said, “We don’t talk, and haven’t done for a long time. It’s really sad, it’s heartbreaking. But sometimes these things happen and people decide they want to part ways, and that’s absolutely fine. I would rather it went differently, but you can’t control how things go.”

Reflecting on her friendship with Jesy Nelson, Edwards shared how she never regretted a minute of being friends with her. She further stated the time when they were still friends was the “happiest time” of her life. Perrie even mentioned how they laughed, cried, and bantered with each other and how they have gone through a lot but they had each other by their side.

Edwards took a small walk down memory lane and shared an incident where she and Jesy had the “best night”. She said, “It was just so fun. We ended up rocking up to Sunday Brunch after a McDonald’s and we were still drunk. We were giddy and delirious.” While talking about her life with Little Mix, Perrie also declared how she takes shelter under former X Factor judge Cheryl Cole for pieces of advice on her career.

Jesy Nelson’s take on leaving the band

Last year, in an interview with The Sun, Jesy talked about why she had to leave the band. Explaining how the trolling about her body led her deep into a dark phase and she struggled with mental illness, she had to do what she did. Nelson even claimed that she doesn’t regret her choice.

She concluded by saying, “I will always cherish the memories I had in Little Mix. So no, we haven’t talked since then. Never say never, but I honestly wish them the best on their solo journeys now, which is so exciting.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Perrie Edwards’ statement on her broken friendship with Jesy Nelson?

