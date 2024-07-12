'You Kind Of Have To Force Yourself...': When Zendaya Revealed 'Stress And Anxiety' Is Constant 'Factor' In Her Life

In a throwback interview from 2021, Zendaya went undercover online and answered her fan's queries on YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, IMDB, and Wikipedia. Be it managing stress, engaging in joyful activities, or sharing high school experiences Zendaya bared it all.

Zendaya started addressing the accuracy of websites like Wikipedia, that they have accurate information but sometimes can go wary. She reverted to a fan that her favorite characters from Harry Potter was Harry and Gryffindor. Zendaya admired Harry as the chosen one but felt connected to Gryffindor due to her love for lions. She also focused on the importance of confiding in someone you trust and shared insights into her high school experience.

Zendaya reflects on how she copes with pressure, shares her favorite literary escapes

Zendaya’s engagement disclosed both her personal and professional journey. Due to work and self-expectations, there was constant pressure in her life which often led to anxiety and stress. She indulged in activities like painting and writing to express her thoughts and get support when required. Zendaya said, “ Sometimes you kind of have to force yourself to do it, but it is really, really helpful.”

Next, she shared finding solace in nature and loved to do activities with her dog. There was a query about ice cream to which she replied of not experiencing discomfort and continued to indulge despite its cold nature. She preferred to read romantic comedies like As You Like It or Midsummer Night's Dream when it comes to Shakespeare and suggested aids like "No Fear Shakespeare" for simple comprehension.

Zendaya goes back to Disney Days, reveals quarantine creativity

Zendaya opened up about the various facets of her life remembering her Disney days ‘Shake It Up’ and how fans grew up with her. She recalled her friendships with Kadeem Hardison and Kamil McFadden from the show on K.C. Undercover. She sounded humorous, sharing her discovery of Cup O’ Noodles which had chicken powder forcing her to shun it completely. She disclosed Roach has been her stylist since she was 14, who was behind her impeccable fashion sense. During quarantine, she motivated herself through creative approaches and used different character personas. She also revealed not being a workout freak.

Zendaya recalls career milestones, and talks about Noon, her Personal support system

Zendaya appreciated the importance of winning awards as a black artist and shared her career milestones. She has a mixed ancestry of African-American, German, and Scottish roots. She corrected these inaccuracies on Wikipedia. Noon was her emotional support dog who was constantly with her even on sets. She shared a different high school experience on film sets and how surprised she was by the audition of Spider-Man Homecoming. She ended the session by sharing her skincare routine. The entire conversation revealed her down-to-earth personality and openness regarding her professional achievements and personal preferences.

