Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Victor’s Advice Bring Peace Between Devon and Himself?

In the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, October 22, tensions between Victor Newman and Devon Hamilton-Winters continue to bubble. While Devon may not be in the mood for advice, that won’t stop Victor from offering it. As Devon prepares for a significant family event, he faces challenges with Victor's methods and motivations.

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Highlights

Victor will acknowledge the friction between them, particularly around his past dealings involving Lily Winters. Despite Devon’s discontent, Victor stands by his approach, arguing that his grand plan was the best course of action. While Devon still feels Victor’s tactics were underhanded, he may be persuaded to keep the peace for the sake of their upcoming family union—since Victor is about to become his father-in-law through Abby.

Victor’s advice to Devon is simple: focus on giving Abby the wedding of her dreams. Devon may not agree with Victor's methods, but he’ll likely agree that making Abby happy should be their shared priority.

Elsewhere, Nate Hastings takes a bold step to support Audra Charles, potentially crossing lines in his effort to help her career. Audra, who values her independence, may either appreciate Nate’s move or feel like he’s overstepping. How she responds could determine how close they become in the near future.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Adam Newman is contemplating another romantic pitch to Chelsea Lawson, even pointing out that Victor thinks they belong together. However, Chelsea isn’t swayed by Victor’s opinion and pushes back, urging Adam to face the reality that their relationship would only end in disaster. Adam may also witness a close moment between Billy Abbott and Sally Spectra, which could fuel his frustrations further.

As the drama unfolds, it’s clear that relationships across Genoa City are in flux. Whether it’s Victor trying to reconcile with Devon or Adam pining after Chelsea, there’s plenty of emotional upheaval ahead. Will Devon find a way to keep the peace with Victor? And will Adam finally accept Chelsea’s boundaries? Fans will have to stay tuned as these dynamics continue to evolve.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Kyle's bold move backfire?