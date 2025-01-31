Young Sheldon Actor Montana Jordan Would Not Want to Get Married Like George Cooper; Here’s Why

Young Sheldon star Montana Jordan would want his wedding to be nothing like his character, George Cooper's. The actor spilled the beans over tying the knot with his fiancee and the mother of his firstborn, Jenna Weeks.

With the beginning of the new year, Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage actor announced his engagement to Weeks via a social media post.

While sitting down for an interview with People Magazine, the young sitcom star was asked about the elements of his character's marriage on the show that he would add to his real union.

In response, Jordan revealed, "None, because he's always in trouble." The actor added, "He's always in trouble with the wife, and I don't like to be in trouble."

Jordan went on to star in Young Sheldon for seven seasons as George Cooper Jr., well-known as Georgie by his onscreen family and fans.

Following his portrayal of the role, the makers of The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon went on to develop a spin-off series, which is solely based on Montana and Emily Osment's characters.

Meanwhile, speaking of his marriage plans with fiancee Weeks, the actor joked, "That's not my department. That's her department." He went on to say, "She's doing great at it, and yeah, she's been doing some planning, so it'll happen."

Continuing the conversation, the young star added, "I want her to be happy, and that's just what it is. I want her to be happy, so anything she wants."

Jordan and Weeks went on to welcome their first baby girl in May 2024 and shared the happy news with his fans on Instagram. Opening up about his new role as a father, Montana claimed, "I mean, it's crazy how it's working out. It's crazy how life works. It helps you realize what is going through."

On the work front, the actor is busy shooting for the new episodes of Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage, which are available to watch on the CBS network.