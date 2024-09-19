Young Sheldon Fame Montana Jordan Reflects On His Dad Duties Post Birth Of His First Daughter: ‘There’s Nothing Better’

Montana Jordan, who is popularly known to play the role of Geoge Cooper in Young Sheldon, has opened up on feeling ecstatic amid being a father to his 4-month-old daughter, whom he shares with his girlfriend, Jenna Weeks.

In conversation with People Magazine, the actor shared insights into his routine as he manages dad duties while also being present on the sets of his upcoming sitcom, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, Jordan claimed that there is no better feeling than being a father to his 4-month-old. The actor elaborated, “It's been great for me, man. There's nothing better.”

He further added, “She's 4 months old now and I've got two little nieces, a five-year-old niece and a two-year-old niece. So I've been around kids and I've always loved them, but I can give my nieces back.”

Patience is one skill that the actor has learned since his daughter was born. Jordan stated that he has been patient throughout the process with his girlfriend, and now he is working on the same with his daughter.

The actor announced the birth of his daughter and the new addition to his family on his Instagram account. Jordan also revealed the name of his child to be Emma Rae.

Sharing the adorable picture of him, his girlfriend, and daughter on the social media account, Jordan wrote in the caption, "5/21/2024 God has blessed me with a beautiful babygirl. Emma Rae Jordan, Momma and Daddy love you. Forever and always.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Montana is shooting for his upcoming sitcom and spinoff to Young Sheldon, Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage. In one of the recent pictures shared by the actor on his social media, Jordan showcased his daughter visiting him on the sets of his project.

As for the CBS show, the It Feels Evil star will return to the screen along with his Young Sheldon co-star, Emily Osmet. Speaking of returning to the sets with the actress, the actor mentioned, "And just like Young Sheldon was relatable, we're hoping this is going to be just as relatable and that's going to drag everybody into watching it."

He further added, “We've always had great chemistry from the start. She's a great person and very professional and everything, so it's always been great working with her.”

Georgie and Mandy’s first marriage will air on CBS from October 17.

