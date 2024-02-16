Young Sheldon's Surge On Netflix Leaves Iain Armitage Surprised, Says 'I'm Not Hip With The Kids'

The final season of Young Sheldon, starring Iain Armitage, is currently airing on CBS, slated to conclude on May 16, 2024, following seven successful seasons as the spinoff of the beloved television sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

But the good news is, Young Sheldon was released on Netflix in November last year, and to no one's but Armitage’s surprise, it is doing exceptionally well in terms of viewership numbers. Speaking to People ahead of the Young Sheldon finale season premiere on February 15, Iain Armitage who plays the titular character on the show said;

Iain Armitage was unaware of Young Sheldon being on Netflix

Armitage, 15, who played Jim Parason’s younger version on The Big Bang Theory and who has been leading its spin-off series Young Sheldon on CBS since 2017, told people that he actually didn't know the show was available on Netflix.

“Randomly, a friend of mine was like, ‘Yo, I saw your show on Netflix,’ and I was like, It’s on Netflix in the U.K. I don't know [if] it's on Netflix in the U.S. I kind of didn't even know we were on Netflix until I looked.”

Additionally, the teen star revealed, “I don't tend to watch much TV. I don't do any of my own social media. It's all run by my mom and also by sort of my people, I guess. That sounds so weird, but I’m not hip with the kids, so it's kind of funny to see that it really has blown up so much.”

Young Sheldon starring Iain Armitage along with Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Emily Osment has been a consistent fixture on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows in the U.S. Today chart ever since its debut on the streaming platform.

Iain Armitage on the sitcom’s wide appeal

Armitage explained how many people can relate to the show which involves a once-in-a-generation genius Sheldon Cooper living with his less intellectual family in East Texas.

“Pretty much everyone, no matter who you are, can somewhere relate to at least some themes of this show,” Armitage told People, adding, “Everyone kind of has feelings of maybe feeling out of place or who are kind of like Sheldon. You don't have to be a genius to sometimes have a hard time connecting with people.”

He continued, “I know statistically that somewhere there must be somebody who had a hard day today or is kind of sad or feeling down…that’s going on Netflix or going on TikTok or going on cable or whatever they’re doing and seeing our show. Hopefully, that can turn your day around, because sometimes all you need is a little bit of a laugh.”

Season 7 of Young Sheldon can be watched on CBS or Paramount+.

