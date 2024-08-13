‘You’re Not Fun’: Chappell Roan Calls Out VIP Section For Not Taking Part In Hot To Go! Dance At Outside Lands Festival

Kayleigh Rose Amstutz popularly known as Chappell Roan is all about keeping her audience engaged! While celebrating the first anniversary of her song Hot to Go! at San Francisco’s Outside Lands Music Festival on August 11, the star called out a group who refused to participate in the accompanying dance: The VIP section.

After doing a tutorial on the “Y.M.C.A.”-inspired dance that goes with the song, Roan noticed that participation in the VIP area was lacking.

“It’s so weird that VIP thinks they’re way too cool to do this!” she told the massive crowd—estimated at 50,000, per the San Francisco Chronicle as live stream footage showed.

“You’re not fun!” the star yelled as the crowd cheered. “Be fun and try!”

Roan's shows always include audience participation in dance, a staple of her performances, much like how Taylor Swift's fans, known as Swifties, trade friendship bands at her concerts. The pop icon's song Hot to Go! was primarily important to her set at Golden Gate Park as she celebrated the first anniversary of its release. The song was released as a single from her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, on August 11, 2023.

Dressed in a sparkly, marching band-inspired leotard, looking like a sparkly disco ball, she dazzled just as she did in the song’s official music video. Outside Lands was not the first time Roan made a public call-out onstage, previously also the rockstar was not afraid to call out to her audience.

During her August 1 performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago, the singer made the audience with her song My Kink Is Karma and mentioned an ex-boyfriend. For those who remain unaware, Chappell's music is all about queer experiences, from messy moments of heartbreak to delighted discoveries of love and intimacy.

Her witty lyrics and infectious melodies bring listeners along on journeys through situations, passionate affairs, breakups, and even the satisfaction of seeing an ex get their fair share of karma. Signing her first major-label deal with Atlantic Records at age 17, Roan soon climbed her to the path of success and glory.

