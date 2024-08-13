Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, And Camila Cabello Are Set To Headline 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

Female artists are dominating this year's MTV Video Music Awards performance line-up! Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camilla Cabello, GloRilla, and Rauw Alejandro are set to perform at the prestigious music awards, which will be held September 11, as confirmed by Entertainment Weekly. The date has been shifted a day back to avoid coinciding with the U.S. presidential debate.

Carpenter ruled the summer music charts after delivering hits after hits with Espresso and Please Please Please. She is also among the most nominated artists at this year’s VMAs, with six nods, including Artist of the Year. Her highly anticipated sixth studio album, titled Short n' Sweet, will be released way before her VMA performance on August 23.

Meanwhile, rapper GloRilla and Puerto Rican artist Rauw Alejandro are tied with three nominations at the Music Awards. The former is up for Best Hip-Hop, Best Collaboration, and MTV Push Performance of the Year, and the latter is nominated for Best Latin, Best Cinematography, and Best Choreography for his hit song Touching the Sky.

The Havana singer and this year’s VMA performer is nominated for Best Pop for her latest album titled C, XOXO. Meanwhile, Roan has earned two nods this year, including Best New Artist.

Although the Nonsense singer has earned a large number of nominations, Taylor Swift is in the lead with a whopping 10 nominations for her latest critically acclaimed album, The Tortured Poet’s Department. Next to her is her Fortnight collaborator Post Malone, nominated for 9 VMAs for his album F-1 Trillion.

If the Maroon singer bags the Video of the Year award for Fortnight, she’ll become the first artist to win in the category three years in a row—following All Too Well: The Short Film and Anti-Hero in the last two years.

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from the UBS Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.