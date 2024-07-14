'You’re Not Wanted Anymore': Olivia Flowers Gives Update About Co-Star Kathryn Dennis Amid Confirming Her Exit From Southern Charm

Olivia Flowers gave an update on her friend and former Southern Charm co-star Kathryn Dennis, two months after her DUI arrest.

Flowers, speaking on Scheana Shay's podcast, shared that Dennis is "doing really good" despite her legal troubles. Dennis was arrested in May for DUI and other charges after a car accident in Goose Creek, SC.

Olivia Flowers gives update on co-star Kathryn Dennis's post her exit from Southern Charm

Flowers, who left Southern Charm before Season 10, mentioned how Dennis supported her when she was fired from the show. She revealed that Dennis had a tough time adjusting after leaving Southern Charm in 2023.

Flowers said, “[Dennis] was just like … ‘After the show, I was just kind of like dropped back down on Earth and was expected to figure it out.’ She was like, ‘I kind of had to find my new identity. Like, I was so attached to this show for so long — age 19 and up — and now all the sudden this is gone.'”

Flowers described Dennis's mental struggle after being so attached to the show for years, from age 19 onwards. She explained, “To feel like you’re so important, so wanted and everyone’s interested in you to suddenly, like, OK, you’re not wanted anymore, bye — she was like, ‘That did something to my mental and I had to take time for myself,'”

Advertisement

Flowers shared during the podcast that Dennis exuded a newfound energy, expressing her hope that the mother of two would soon make a return to the spotlight. Flowers added that she wished for Dennis to feel prepared to resume her public persona as Kathryn, noting that Dennis was currently in a positive phase of her life.

Olivia Flowers confirms her exit from the Southern Charm

Olivia Flowers has confirmed her departure from Southern Charm, revealing she won't be returning for its upcoming tenth season. Speaking on Scheananigans with Scheana Shay, Flowers shared that her exit wasn't voluntary and cited her relationship with boyfriend Alex Williams, who lives in Dallas, as a reason for her firing.

She expressed disappointment about the decision, mentioning she received the news shortly before filming was set to begin. Flowers said,

"I was super bummed, I got the call like, a few weeks before filming." She added, "The production company was just like, 'You don't really seem to be in Charleston that much. We're noticing on your Instagram you're in Texas, you've got this new boyfriend, and it just seems like you're choosing a different path."

Advertisement

Southern Charm is available for streaming on Peacock.

ALSO READ: House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 5: Did King Aegon And Sunfyre Survive The Battle At Rook's Rest? Spoilers Explained