Was Olivia Flowers Fired From Southern Charm? Reality Star Reveals

Olivia Flowers confirmed that she will not be returning for Season 10 of Bravo’s Southern Charm. The reality star opened up about her exit from the show after only two seasons in a new interview.

Addressing the speculation around her departure, Flowers explained whether she consciously left Southern Charm to embrace a new path or was fired from the show ahead of Season 10.

Olivia Flowers confirms exit from Southern Charm

Olivia Flowers, 32, cleared the air on her sudden exit from the Bravo reality, Southern Charm following rumors that she won’t be returning for Season 10. She revealed in a conversation on the Scheananigans With Scheana Shay podcast on Friday, July 12, “I was super bummed. A lot of people think I made the choice.”

Explaining what had gone down, the reality star said the production called her a few weeks before filming Season 10 and raised concerns about her not being in Charleston, on which the show is based, as much.

Flowers’ Instagram updates had given away her current whereabouts, where she also posted about her new boyfriend Alex Williams, and traveling to Texas where both her parents and Williams lived. The producers were apparently conflicted on that and told her, “It just seems like you’ve chosen a different path,” Flowers echoed in the podcast.

However, she was perplexed by their revelation and felt she was just living her life. As a result, Flowers was “thrown off” and confirmed that she is “not on this new season.”

Olivia Flowers debuted as a Southern Charm cast member whilst dating Austen Kroll in Season 8, which aired in 2022.

Olivia Flowers had plans for the new season

Following her exit, the South Carolina native was rather disappointed in the whole ordeal. Since she was unaware that her whereabouts would end her Southern Charm journey, Flowers hoped for better communication from Bravo’s side.

The part she was “most bummed” about was that the reality star was expecting to bring her authentic self this season. Flowers explained how she was simply powering through and trying to survive Season 9 in light of her brother’s death in 2023.

But come Season 10, she was “looking forward to having another [season] and getting to be a little bit more myself, show my personality and exploring the new friendships and all that,” Flowers told the Vanderpump Rules star.

Also highlighting the many troubles she faced last year, the reality star disclosed she wasn’t happy in Charleston and with her friend circle also changing. “my house brought back some difficult memories,” Flowers said of dealing with her brother’s passing.

The former Southern Charm cast member expressed regret for getting fired. Also feeling “blindsided” by the show, Flowers now hopes to make a return someday.

Southern Charm focuses on the lavish modern-day lives of the closed society of Charleston, South Carolina, known for their centuries-old plantations. The social lives of the cast members showcase how flamboyance is stitched with the traditions of their culture and city, featuring a group of Southern belles and gentlemen.

Southern Charm Season 10 has begun filming and is expected to premiere later this year, on Bravo.

