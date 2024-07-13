House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 5: Did King Aegon And Sunfyre Survive The Battle At Rook's Rest? Spoilers Explained

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 5

The first battle of the Dance of the Dragons in Episode 4 turned out to be as terrifying as anticipated by Queen Rhaenyra. Ser Criston Cole and Prince Aemond’s deceitful scheme to tip the balance on the Black side was jolted by the sudden indulgence of King Aegon and his dragon Sunfyre at the Battle of Rook’s Rest.

Midst the climactic dragon battle between Princess Rhaenys’s Meleys and King Aegon’s Sunfyre, Prince Aemond attempted treason by ordering Vhagar to spit fire, not on his enemy but on his brother. A gravely injured Sunfyre plummeted into the jungle with Aegon, leaving little hope for their fate.

Did King Aegon and Sunfyre survive the battle?

Episode 4 ended with Prince Aemond on the verge of slaying his fallen brother Aegon, before Ser Criston Cole saw him. He falls to his knees at the first sight of King Aegon’s compromised state, not knowing if he must survive.

The Episode 5 trailer weighs in on the anticipation around King Aegon’s survival. Queen Alicent can be heard saying, “is he alive” after Aegon is brought back to King’s Landing in a closed coffin-like box. Meanwhile, Meleys’ slain head is paraded through the town as the “traitor dragon.”

If the HBO series abides by the source, George R.R. Martin’s book, Fire & Blood, King Aegon will likely survive his gnarly injuries. Owing to the scarce details about his state, the book reveals Aegon sustained “broken ribs, a broken hip, and burns that covered half his body.”

For those unversed with the book, Aegon might live to rat out his traitor sibling, Prince Aemond, who nearly incinerated him to death, but the book hints that Aegon failed to even rise from his bed for a year.

“King Aegon II did not die, though his burns brought him such pain that some say he prayed for death,” the book reads. In a graphic description, Vhagar’s dragon flame had melted Aegon’s armor into his flesh.

The usurper King eventually rises from his incapacitated state, meanwhile, Prince Aemond serves as the Protector of the Realm and Prince Regent. Sunfyre also survives but is left stranded in Rook’s Rest, equally compromised like its dragon rider, as its deformed wings limit it from flying the skies.

But it is yet unknown if creator Ryan Condal will deviate from the book and kill Aegon sooner than the book, in the forthcoming episode.

What to expect in House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 5?

The new episode is expected to center on King Aegon’s fate, whether he will live to see the future or a new usurper shall sit on the Iron Throne. Queen Alicent begins to question her intentions, for the war was dutifully incited by her misunderstanding of the late King Viserys I’s final words about the Prince That Was Promised.

Back in Dragonstone, Queen Rhaenyra is plotting to siege more allies in her favor while the enemy grows stronger. She has her eyes set on the Riverlands to win the war. Prince Daemon raises doubts as he is seen claiming castles and threatening to burn down houses with his dragon, Blood Wyrm, without informing Queen Rhaenyra.

As seen in the Episode 5 preview, Queen Rhaenyra turns to the White Worm for guidance. Mysaria indicates, “There is more than one way to fight a war.”

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 5 premieres on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

