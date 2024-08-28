'You’ve Lied To Me Again': Martin Bobb-Semple Reflects On Lando's Unresolved Feelings In All American: Homecoming

Martin Bobb-Semple’s character, Orlando Lando Johnson, has gone through a lot since he was introduced in All American: Homecoming. At first, he was a confident baseball star who stirred up trouble between Simone (Geffri Maya) and Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) in Season 1. However, by Season 2, Lando had become a more likable and complex character.

In Season 3, Lando’s relationship with Simone becomes strained after she chooses Damon, ending the love triangle. Despite this, Lando and Simone try to repair their friendship. In a recent episode, Lando helps Simone with a personal struggle, which hints that they might still have feelings for each other.

Bobb-Semple shared in a recent interview with Deadline that when he first read the script for this emotional episode, he was scared because it was a new challenge for him as an actor. He expressed, "So at first I was super scared, but then going into it, it was an amazing experience. Geffri’s amazing. So us working together on that was one of the best moments of my career so far, genuinely, because it was just such a pleasant experience."

As for Lando’s emotional outburst in the episode, Bobb-Semple explained that it was about more than just Simone lying to him. Lando believed that his relationship with his mom was improving, but when he finds out Simone had been secretly supporting him, he feels betrayed and hurt.

Advertisement

Bobb-Semple explained to the outlet, "So, when he then finds out that it was [Simone], it’s a mixture of, ‘You’ve lied to me again,’ for one, and it’s also…he thought it was him and his mom’s relationship in a good place. But really it wasn’t."

He added, "I think, again, he masks it with anger, but really he was hurt by it. Because he was like, ‘Oh, I thought I was in a better place with my mother, but I wasn’t. It was you the whole time?’"

The episode ends on a positive note, with Lando and Simone’s friendship being rekindled, though things aren’t perfect between them. Bobb-Semple also mentioned that he felt a sense of closure as the season wrapped up, even though he didn’t know at the time that the show would be canceled.

The latest episode of All American: Homecoming, Have You Seen Her? is shaping up to be a touching episode filled with personal revelations and deeper connections in friendship.

Advertisement

The other cast members for this episode include Rhoyle Ivy King as Nathaniel Hardin, Peyton Alex Smith as Damon, Geffri Hightower as Simone Hicks, Cory Hardrict as Marcus Turner, Camille Hyde as Thea, Netta Walker as Keisha, Mitchell Edwards as Cam Watkin, Sylvester Powell as JR, Kelly Jenrette as Amara Patterson, Robert Bailey Jr. as Ralph Wells, Leonard Roberts as Zeke Allen, Tamberla Perry as Keena Sims, John Marshall Jones as Leonard Shaw, and Derek Rivera as Santiago Reyes.

All American: Homecoming is a young adult sports drama set at Bringston University, an HBCU. The series follows Simone, Damon, and their friends as they deal with the challenges of college life and early adulthood.

ALSO READ: What Is Roller Jam? Release Date, How To Watch, Host, Judges And All We Know About Highly-Awaited Reality Series