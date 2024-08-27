Max is scheduled to host the highly anticipated premiere of Roller Jam alongside a brand-new slate of fascinating unscripted family-friendly shows. The scheduled premiere date of the much awaited television series is October 8.

Two other brand-new shows, Second Chance Stage (which premieres on November 28) and Human vs. Hamster (which premieres on November 21), will air alongside it. Chip and Joanna Gaines of Magnolia Network for Max are executive producers for all of these three shows.

According to a statement in May, the new shows, which are a change from the HGTV alumni's existing lifestyle-focused roster, are said to involve ambitious large-scale competitions and out-of-the-box social experiments. Roller Jam is a first-ever national roller dancing competition in the USA.

Jordin Sparks, a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter best known for winning the sixth season of American Idol, will host the show. Two-time American Olympian and national figure skating champion Johnny Weir and legendary roller skater Terrell Ferguson will be judging the contestants on the show. Every week, a different celebrity guest judge will join the two in-house judges.

The show will include the best roller-skating teams from various American towns vying for the title of America's best roller-dancing team and a $150,000 prize. In addition, the winner team will get a $10,000 contribution for their neighborhood rink.

Each episode will feature brand-new routines that the skate teams will perform in front of a live audience for the judges and special guests. The six-part series will air over the course of six weeks staring from October and ending with its finale on November 14, 2024.

Teams from cities all throughout the country will compete in the roller-skating competition series. These cities include New York City, Nashville, Las Vegas, Atlanta, and St. Louis, according to Variety.

The list of competitors or any local rink members taking part in the competition is not yet revealed. The number of teams competing simultaneously and the roller dance judging standards are also unknown.

