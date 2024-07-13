All American: Homecoming Season 3; Premiere Date, Release Schedule And Other Details Explored

All American: Homecoming returns for the final kick. The All American college spinoff was renewed for an anticipated third season that will follow Simone Hicks’s journey to becoming a pro tennis player while navigating her life at Bringston University.

During the Season 3 premiere, the network will follow a release schedule for episodes that will be made available to viewers at a set time.

When is the Season 3 premiere?

All American: Homecoming Season 3 premiered on Monday, July 8, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. PT on The CW.

The first episode dropped this week and will release new episodes weekly on the network. Soon after the Season 3 debut, new episodes will also be available to watch for free on The CW's official app the next day, per Forbes.

Viewers can also catch the live streaming of All American: Homecoming on YouTube TV, DirecTV, and Hulu+ Live TV.

Besides that, Season 1 and Season 2 are available to stream on Netflix whereas the third season will only be available on the platform after the season finale airs on The CW later this year.

What is the release schedule for All American: Homecoming Season 3 episodes?

Following Season 3 Episode 1’s Monday premiere, new episodes will drop every Monday at 9 p.m. The new season is expected to air 13 episodes overall with the finale’s due date yet to be announced.

As of now, the sports drama has teased the official titles and dates of the first three episodes only.

Following is the release schedule for Season 3:

Season 3, Episode 1 “Ready or Not”: Airing on July 8, 2024

Season 3, Episode 2 “Level Up”: Airing July 15, 2024

Season 3, Episode 3 “Right My Wrongs”: Airing on July 22, 2024

What is the Season 3 plot?

All American: Homecoming drifts away from the rising football player, Daniel Ezra’s Spencer James, and casts the spotlight on two characters from the All American universe– Simone Hicks played by Geffri Maya, and Damon played by Peyton Alex Smith.

As per the logline for the now-released Season 3 Episode 1, Simone is wary of the many changes at Bringston University and “wants to bring attention to the issues, but things don’t go as expected.” While JR makes a big decision about his future, Marcus is enlightened with advice from an “unlikely source.”

Homecoming follows Hicks and Damon’s life at the acclaimed black college, Bringston University as they both strive to excel in their sports. Damon is a baseball player from Chicago. An official synopsis reads that the duo must tackle “the highs, lows, and sexiness of unsupervised early adulthood at the prestigious HBCU.”

Season 3 will see Hicks and Damon wrap up their journey as rising sports stars in their college, and step out into the real world.

Simone Hicks was first introduced to fans in Season 2 of All American, which first aired in 2018 and is in its sixth and final season run.

The beloved show also features Cory Dardrict, Camilla Hyde, Mitchell Edwards, Netta Walker, Sylvester Powell, Martin Bobb-Semple, and others, per Forbes.

Why was All American: Homecoming canceled after Season 3?

While fans were thrilled about the new season, the unfortunate news of Season 3 being the last of All American: Homecoming appeared to be a big moodkill. Weeks ahead of the premiere, it was announced that the upcoming season will be the final one after the show was axed from The CW’s roster.

According to a Deadline report, the Nkechi Okoro-created series witnessed a significant sizing in its license fee, limiting the expenses to 500,000 USD to 750,000 USD per episode. In addition, it was reported that Netflix had only signed a three-year deal with the show’s production company, Warner Bros. TV.

Meanwhile, creator Okoro said in a statement that she was “devastated” to learn the news but expressed her gratitude for the great teamwork of the actors and the show’s crew. “I am so very grateful to have worked with this incredible cast and crew, led by Geffri Maya, to bring the authentic HBCU experience to your screens for the last three seasons,” Okoro said, per the source.

