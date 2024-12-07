Zachary Levi Expecting First Baby with Maggie Keating

Zachary Levi, 44, is about to become a father! The actor announced on Instagram that he and his girlfriend, Maggie Keating, are expecting their first child together, sharing the news with heartfelt words and joyful photos.

The announcement, made on Friday, Dec. 6, included an ultrasound image of their baby alongside a sweet picture of Keating hugging Levi on the beach. Levi expressed his long-standing desire to become a father, calling it "a dream come true."

"I’ve wanted to be a dad since I was literally a kid," Levi wrote in the caption. "I’ve always felt that call on my life." He described fatherhood as the missing piece in his journey, bringing "a level of love and responsibility" he has always yearned for.

Levi also reflected on his personal growth, revealing that he began focusing on self-improvement last November to prepare himself for the responsibilities of parenthood. His efforts included working on his physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health.

Eventually, this journey led him to Keating, whom he described as "a wonderful woman on the same journey of self-discovery and love." Together, they are now preparing to welcome their baby, whose gender remains unknown. Levi assured fans, "I'll be stoked out of my mind either way."

The actor also joked about needing help with baby names, asking his 1.4 million followers for suggestions: "Keep ‘em original, but not TOO original. We don’t need them being bullied more than their theater-nerd father."

As Zachary Levi and Maggie Keating prepare for this exciting new chapter, Levi’s heartfelt announcement underscores his joy and readiness for fatherhood. Fans eagerly await updates from the couple as they get ready to welcome their "little bambino" into the world.

