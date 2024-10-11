Zachary Levi Reportedly Thought Shazam Role Would Be His ‘Ticket' To Becoming THIS Next Major MCU Star

Zachary Levi first starred alongside Chris Hemsworth in the second installment of Thor and soon became a big and popular name as he was seen playing his own version of thunder god in the DC Extended Universe.

However, Levi had bigger plans and more recognition to achieve in his career. According to new reports, the star of The Unbreakable Boy was living his dream by being part of the DCEU, portraying Shazam. There was a strong possibility that Shazam could become part of the Justice League, especially after Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman envisioned a hall of heroes at the end of the Snyder cut.

A source close to Zachary Levi recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the actor and his beloved role.

“When he was cast as Shazam, it was literally his dream,” the insider mentioned.

“He thought this was his ticket to being The Rock or Chris Evans. But it didn’t happen for him, and he’s bitter about that,” the source’s further words were, about Levi.

While Levi thought of being the mainstream name of Hollywood in the second installment, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and the recently released Harold and the Purple Crayon did work as a downfall for his career.

In the 2019 movie, the actor played the role of a teenager in the body of a superhero. The movie, which was largely appreciated by the superhero fanatics and those who still wish for the continuation of DCEU, had even bigger names such as Mark Strong, Djimon Hounsou, Grace Caroline Currey, Jack Dylan Grazer, and more.

With Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson stepping in as Black Adam, the DCEU had a great opportunity to bring the two gods together in an epic showdown, possibly alongside Henry Cavill’s Superman, who appeared in the post-credit scene of the 2022 Black Adam film.

However, as the whole DCEU was scrapped, all the dreams of Levi were instantly shattered, with no hopes of returning to the newly formed DCU.

James Gunn, co-head of the new DC Studios, has reportedly left the door open for The Rock to appear in future projects. Meanwhile, a report by The Hollywood Reporter suggests that Levi has left his LA days behind, starting a new life on a cattle ranch in Texas.

The actor might be looking forward to appearing in faith-based projects, similar to the one he did in 2021, the sports drama American Underdog.