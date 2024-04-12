Zendaya and Tom Holland Spotted On A Rare Tennis Date; Couple Attends BNP Paribas Open Finals

Tom Holland and Zendaya are out on a tennis date!

After months of being away from the radar, the Spider-Man couple was spotted at the BNP Paribas Open Finals in Indian Wells, California, on Sunday. The duo flaunted their sporty looks on a tennis date and looked super chic and cute!

Zendaya and Holland flaunt their sporty sides

Zendaya, 27, currently promoting her upcoming film Challengers, was seen in a sporty white tee, tennis skirt and a matching white hoodie to tie it all together. Her alleged beau, Tom Holland, wore a similar tee under a brown jacket.

The couple was seen enjoying as they vibed together to Whitney Houston’s song “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.” Zendaya and Holland shared cute moments throughout the match, leaving fans thrilled to witness them in such a candid setting.

After the match, the Dune actress greeted Iga Swiatek, who had won against Greece's Maria Sakkari. Being the perfect boyfriend, the Spider-Man actor stood behind and recorded the moment. This isn’t the first time Holland stepped back and let Zendaya have the limelight. The actor is also known for flaunting his girlfriend with sweet and supportive messages on social media.

Iga Swiatek fan girls over Zendaya

The winner of the BNP Paribas Open shared her excitement over meeting and interacting with Zendaya on her Instagram story. “What just happened? Thank you, @zendaya for being kind, funny and mindful,” she wrote.

The Greatest Showman actress reposted the story. “It was an absolute pleasure to meet you and watch you play. Many, many congratulations!” she captioned it.

Zendaya’s upcoming movie Challengers

The singer-actress recently appeared in the record-breaking movie Dune Part 2 as Chani and is now set to promote her new film. In Challengers, Zendaya essays the role of Tashi Duncan, a tennis player caught in a love triangle between her husband and Ex-boyfriend, played by Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor. The movie is set to release on April 26.

After the trailer and poster reveal last year, Holland, being a supportive boyfriend, reposted it on his Instagram story and wrote, "You ain't ready for this one!"

Zendaya and Holland starred together in three Spider-Man film series. The duo sparked romance speculation while filming Spider-Man Far From Home but denied it. Later, the couple confirmed speculation in 2021 when they were spotted kissing in a car.

