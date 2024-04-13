Tom Holland Kisses Girlfriend Zendaya At The Challengers London Premiere; Overjoyed Fans React

Zendaya was cheered on by beau Tom Holland at the premiere and the couple was spotted sharing a kiss and a hug inside the theatre. Zendaya reveals if she rehearsed Romeo-Juliet lines with him!

By Shreya Patnaik
Published on Apr 12, 2024  |  10:57 PM IST |  4.1K
Getty Images
Tom Holland and Zendaya (via Getty Images)

The young couple was spotted packing PDA at the London premiere of Challengers!

Tom Holland is the ultimate hype boy when it comes to his girlfriend, Zendaya. The Spider-Man star is known for posting sweet Instagram posts for his girl. But at the recent premiere, he cheered for her IRL!

Holland was seen clapping, whistling, and recording Z when she was called out on stage. 

Fans react to Holland and Zendaya’s sweet display of love

Although the couple skipped posing on the red carpet, they supported each other behind the scenes. Inside the theatre, they were captured, sharing a kiss and a hug. The fan-recorded video has since gone viral. 

A fan reshared the video and wrote, “Tom Holland is watching Zendaya again,” with a cryface and red heart emoji. Another fan wrote “TOM WHISTLING AND HYPING ZENDAYA AS SHE IS INTRODUCED” with happy crying emojis. 

Zendaya stunned in a white Thom Browne custom halter dress. In true Zendaya and Luxury Law style, the dress incorporated elements of the film, with tennis racquets embroidered all over it. 


Zendaya rehearsed Romeo-Juliet lines with Holland

During the premiere’s red-carpet interview with ET, the Euphoria actress was asked about Holland prepping to play Romeo in an upcoming play. She said, “I’m extremely excited. I can’t wait to watch what they come up with.”

When the reporter enquired if she ever rehearsed any lines from the play, Z instantly replied, “I did, I did. Yes.” A fan reshared the interview and reacted to the revelation. “CRYING SCREAMING AND THROWING UP TOM AND ZENDAYA REHEARSED LINES FOR ROMEO AND JULIET TOGETHER,” the fan wrote. 

Earlier in an interview with Vogue, the Challengers actress talked about her relationship and praised Holland for beautifully handling his overnight fame. “One day, you’re a kid, and you’re at the pub with your friends, and then the next day, you’re Spider-Man,” she said. "I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him. But he handled it really beautifully," she added. 

The movie Challengers will be released on April 26. 


