Zendaya's Father Refutes Reports Claiming Tom Holland Sought Permission Before Engagement: 'That’s a Bunch of Crap'

The mystery of Zendaya and Tom Holland’s engagement continues to unfold following her headline-making appearance at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards on January 5. It was on the red carpet of this coveted event, that Zendaya flaunted her 5-carat sparkler after secretly getting engaged to the English actor over the holidays.

TMZ claimed to provide insights into the hush-hush affair the following day, reporting that Holland sought permission from both of Zendaya’s parents before proposing. However, in an exclusive conversation with the Daily Mail, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman refuted the report.

“That was a bunch of crap dealt out by TMZ,” Coleman told the British publication, adding, “I don’t know what you’re talking about.” The Daily Mail noted that despite further attempts for comment, Coleman did not engage.

The Dune star’s father has supported her throughout her career and often accompanies her to red carpets and events as her manager and bodyguard.

TMZ’s source claimed that Holland seeking permission from Zendaya’s parents was an essential step for him, as he wanted to do everything the traditional way.

Her family, including her mother Claire Stoermer, and her five siblings, are “thrilled” about the pair’s future together, according to a source who spoke to the Daily Mail. The insider also noted that starting a family is next on the couple’s list.

Advertisement

“They are the most normal couple at home, and she is ready to spend her life with him,” the insider revealed, adding that Zendaya has everything she ever dreamed of, and marrying Tom and starting a family is the next big thing on her list.

Holland recently expressed his hopes of quitting acting and becoming a full-time father when the time comes to have children. In an interview with Men’s Health magazine, he shared plans to focus on golf and parenting, suggesting that he might step away from movies entirely.

Zendaya and Holland’s relationship became public in 2021 after a photo of the pair kissing inside a car went viral.

ALSO READ: Did Tom Holland and Zendaya Get Matching Tattoos Before Secret Engagement? Report Reveals This