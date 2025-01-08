Did Tom Holland and Zendaya Get Matching Tattoos Before Secret Engagement? Report Reveals This

Tom Holland and Zendaya are being proper lovebirds amid their secret engagement, which is said to have taken place between Christmas and New Year. The news became public on January 5 during the 82nd Golden Globe Awards when the Dune star stepped onto the red carpet sporting a stunning 5-carat diamond ring on her left ring finger. Before their hush-hush engagement, Tomdaya, according to TMZ, got discreet matching tattoos at the Boston Tattoo Company in Massachusetts on November 27.

Fans noticed Zendaya's ‘t’ tattoo slightly over her ribcage at the 2025 Golden Globes on Sunday. The Spider-Man star, meanwhile, got a ‘z’ on his ribcage, per the outlet.

The pair was reportedly given a discount from the tattoo parlor’s usual $150 minimum. They were instead charged $100 for each piece.

The staff at Boston Tattoo Company told TMZ that the couple visited the shop with her mother, Claire, who also got inked.

Holland and Zendaya have been dating since 2021 after meeting on the Spider-Man set. While the duo had discussed marriage over the years, according to Page Six, the actress had no idea Holland was planning to propose. Giving insights into the private proposal, the outlet’s source added that since they both value their privacy so much, their decision to keep the engagement private didn’t even require any sort of discussion.

Before proposing, Holland reportedly sought permission from both Zendaya's parents, and they are thrilled for their future together.

Advertisement

Despite the engagement, myriad media reports suggest that the pair are in no rush to walk down the aisle and are currently focused on celebrating this milestone in their relationship.

ALSO READ: How Much Does Zendaya's Engagement Ring By Tom Holland Cost? Here's What Expert Had To Say