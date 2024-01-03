Hong Jong Hyun in talks to join Lee Se Young and Kentaro Sakaguchi in romance drama What Comes After Love

Hong Jong Hyun has received an offer to appear in the upcoming romance drama titled What Comes After Love. The actor’s agency Secret ENT stated that he is positively considering the role in the new series. Previously, it was reported that South Korean actress Lee Se Young and Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi have been confirmed to lead this project.

Hong Jong Hyun is likely to join Lee Se Young, Kentaro Sakaguchi in upcoming romance drama What Comes After Love

What Comes After Love is a romantic drama that will premiere on the South Korean streaming platform, Coupang Play. The show is inspired by the 2005 best-selling novel co-written by Korean author Gong Ji Young and Japanese writer Tsuji Hitonari. The show will be helmed by director Moon Hyun Sung. The drama celebrates love that transcends cultural boundaries as it narrates the story of a Korean woman and a Japanese man who fall for each other and reunite five years later after their break up.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see the collaboration between two superstars from different countries, Lee Se Young and Kentaro Sakaguchi. If Hong Jong Hyun joins the cast, it will be a perfect trio for the show as fans have high expectations from this drama.

More about Hong Jong Hyun, Lee Se Young and Kentaro Sakaguchi

Hong Jung Hyun started his career as a model and transitioned to the acting field. He has played supporting roles in various dramas such as Jeon Woo-chi (2012), Dating Agency: Cyrano (2013), Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016), and more. He bagged his first leading role in the series titled Her Lovely Heels (2014). The actor was last seen in the Disney+ series Race (2023) which revolved around office politics.

Meanwhile, actress Lee Se Young is one of the leading stars in the South Korean entertainment industry. She has impressed the audience with highly-viewed K-dramas namely, The Red Sleeve (2021), The Law Cafe (2022), The Story of Park's Marriage Contract (2023), and more.

Kentaro Sakaguchi debuted as a model and became a prominent figure in Japan with multiple acting stints. He is best known for his roles in several series and films, including Tokyo Tarareba Musume (2017), The 100th Love with You (2017), Signal (2018), and more.

