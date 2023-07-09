King the Land’s Lee Jun Ho gives a shoutout to his The Red Sleeve character; Will Lee Se Young make a cameo?

Actor Lee Jun Ho has been in the headlines for his portrayal of the chaebol heir Goo Won who runs the business for The King Group in the K-drama King the Land. While doing so, he comes across a woman named Cheon Sarang, played by YoonA who is a hotelier at the company’s VIP lounge. The romance comedy breaks into a series of hilarious, heartwarming, and aesthetically pleasing storyline.

Lee Jun Ho referencing The Red Sleeve on Kind the Land

While there has been no shortage of moments to enjoy on King the Land, avid fans of Lee Jun Ho were in for a surprise as they noticed a rather familiar setting on the 7th episode which aired on July 8. Soon after, clips from the scene went viral on the internet with fans taking pleasure in the unexpected reference on the show. As Goo Won is seen at a palace, fans were reminded of his character Yi San from The Red Sleeve who used to rule from there, and it seems that they weren’t the only ones recalling past memories. As a modern day Lee Jun Ho returned to the same spot as Goo Won, in words very akin to King Yi San’s personality, he can be heard expressing his anger at being asked to get coffee.

Goo Won further looks around him at the bustling palace saying how the place feels familiar to him. Viewers weren’t able to contain their excitement at being reminded of his previous character and as Goo Won turned around to flap his coat around, much like what Yi San would do with his royal robes, they were taken back to those scenes in the saeguk. A preview from the following episode shows a traditional Korean wedding ceremony taking place at the palace, reminding the fans of The Red Sleeve once again, making fans wonder if Lee Se Young who played court lady Seong Deok Im will also make an appearance.

About King the Land

The show follows a love story between an heir with trust issues in an inheritance battle and an employee from his company who get off on the wrong foot. They end up being together more than they’d each like, falling for each other over the course of time. The show has been immensely loved domestically with viewership ratings showing a positive climb. It is eyeing a release in India on July 13, almost a month after its global premiere.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ReKommendations: Taecyeon’s Heartbeat, Kim Tae Ri’s Revenant, Kim Myung Soo’s Numbers; 5 K-dramas to check out