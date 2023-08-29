7 years of IU’s Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo: Why does this K-drama have such high demand for Season 2?

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo is a 20-episode show that broadcasted in 2016. Utilizing the time travel genre, which was the norm at that point, the drama continues with the story of King Taejo and King Gwangjong of the Goryeo Line. The drama was interesting because of the intertwined relationships of various characters to the point where it was necessary to sort out the relationships between characters as well. The drama stars IU, Lee Joon Gi, Kang Ha Neul, Nam Joo Hyuk, Ji Soo and EXO’s Baekhyun.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo starring IU, Lee Joon Gi and others:

Since its release in 2016, the drama has been receiving a lot of love and attention for its unique love stories between the main characters and their surrounding characters as well. Lee Joon Gi and IU, who showed warm and mysterious love that sprouted in the middle of the battle for majestic power during the Goryeo Dynasty, made watchers go gaga for their enthusiastic acting and chemistry, making them keep an eye out for every move they made. Most importantly, 4th prince Wang So (Lee Joon Gi), who was recognized as the most tsundere (Japanese term for cold on the outside but warm-hearted on the inside) in drama history, had a miserable childhood because of the scars he obtained as a kid brought about by the envy of his mom, Empress Yu, and keeping in mind that covering his injured face with a mask was important to him. He has survived a wide range of personal battles, until he rose as a king. He captivated watchers with his reluctance to sell out the trust of the people who had faith in him and his straight-forward appearance as he had fallen in love.

Advertisement

Why do the fans want season 2 of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo:

The drama brought many emotions to the fans as they saw IU’s character fall in love with Kang Ha Neul’s character initially because of his soft-hearted personality. She eventually falls for Lee Joon Gi’s character despite how much they hated each other because as they say, ‘hate and love is separated by a thin line.’ As the drama ended with Ha Jin going back to the present time after dying as Hae Soo, leaving her daughter and her love behind in the historical times. Despite losing memories about her life, she gets emotional as she sees Wang So’s portrait one day. Seeing this, fans wanted to see them back in Season 2 as they did not get much of their romantic storyline. With many character storylines, it is hard to concise all their stories even in 20 episodes. The demand keeps rising but the makers have not confirmed if there will ever be a season 2. The actors, however, are for the sequel, keeping the fans' hope up that one day, they’ll receive what they want.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha marks 2 years: Kim Seon Ho-Lee Sang Yi, Shin Min Ah-Gong Min Jeung, more memorable duos