SEVENTEEN wraps up October comeback music video shoot with all 13 members; Jeonghan and Jun to be included

According to a report by the K-media outlet Xports News, SEVENTEEN has recently wrapped up filming for the music video of their upcoming 12th mini-album, slated for release in October. The exciting news reveals that all 13 members; S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The8, Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino, participated in the music video shoot, a special treat for fans before the group temporarily parts ways with two of its members.

This comeback marks a bittersweet moment for CARATs (SEVENTEEN's fandom) as Jeonghan and Jun will not be able to join the group for promotional activities. Jeonghan is preparing to fulfill his mandatory military service obligations in the latter half of 2024.

While PLEDIS Entertainment has not disclosed the exact date of his enlistment, they have confirmed that he will be absent from both the group’s comeback promotions in October and the highly anticipated SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE WORLD TOUR, which is set to kick off the same month.

Jun, on the other hand, is planning to pursue acting opportunities in China, leading to a busy schedule that overlaps with the group’s planned activities. PLEDIS Entertainment announced that Jun’s absence was necessary due to the on-location filming schedule for his upcoming projects. His commitment to his acting career in China, starting later this year, means that he, too, will be missing from the group’s promotional events for their new album.

Advertisement

Despite these temporary goodbyes, the recent music video shoot allowed all 13 members to come together and create one last memorable performance before the temporary lineup changes. Both Jeonghan and Jun reportedly participated enthusiastically, and fans can look forward to seeing them in the music video, adding a special touch to the group’s October comeback.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN is also gearing up for their 4th world tour, SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE set to begin in October in Korea, before heading to the U.S., Japan, and other international locations. This follows their recent headlining performance at Lollapalooza Berlin on September 8th at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, where they once again showcased their unparalleled talent and stage presence.

As SEVENTEEN prepares to embark on a new chapter with their 12th mini-album and world tour, the group is ready to bring their music to global stages while bidding a temporary farewell to two of its beloved members.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 2024 Video Music Awards: SEVENTEEN and NewJeans qualify as ONLY finalists for Best Group trophy