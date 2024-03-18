Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Kang Tae Oh considering offer to star in K-drama Potato Research Institute

Kang Tae Oh has been reported to lead the upcoming rom-com drama Potato Research Institute. Published by a Korean media outlet, the report from earlier today mentioned the actor joining the filming immediately after his discharge from the military on March 19.

Kang Tae Oh’s agency responds to actor’s cast in new K-drama Potato Research Institute

According to updates, Kang Tae Oh’s agency Man of Creation has since responded to the report saying, “It is true that the actor has received an offer to star in Potato Research Institute and he is positively reviewing the proposal.”

Meanwhile, Kang Tae Oh joined his mandatory military enlistment on September 20, 2022, shortly after starring in the successful drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022).

He is now scheduled to get discharged from the service on March 19. If he confirms starring in the upcoming rom-com drama, he will possibly join the filming schedule as early as possible.

More about upcoming drama Potato Research Institute

Potato Research Institute is an upcoming romantic comedy-drama that will unfold an interesting story revolving around a potato research center in a mountain valley.

Earlier it was reported that Kang Tae Oh had been offered the lead role, an outsider to the valley, who will carry ireestable charm and a diverse persona. Upon his agency’s response, expectations are rising to witness the Run On actor unravel a new on-screen avatar.

In addition, though many details about the upcoming drama haven’t been revealed yet, a surprising update has been added to the existing excitement. According to media reports, Potato Research Institute will be helmed by director Kang II Soo and writer Kim Ho Soo, who have previously collaborated in the popular period drama Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung.

Meanwhile, upon the filming wrap-up, Potato Research Insitute will release in the ongoing first half of 2024 through the tvN network.

More about Kang Tae Oh

Actor Kang Tae Oh is renowned for his adorable charm and many talents. He made his on-screen debut in 2013. In the same year, he joined a former boy group called 5URPRISE which formed with five actors who can sing.

In the later years, he captivated the audience with his stellar performance in many K-dramas including The Tale of Nokdu (2019), Doom At Your Service (2021), Run On (2020), My First First Love (2019), and more.

But his popularity surged with his latest and last drama before the military enlistment, Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022). Alongside the female lead Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh dazzled the audience with his impeccable acting as a lawyer.

With the recent update, anticipation runs high to witness him reclaim the title of Rom-com king.

