'I have had no involvement': Super Junior's Choi Siwon refutes speculations of participation in coin scam; Details

Super Junior’s Choi Siwon has vehemently denied allegations of coin fraud involvement amid suspicions surrounding a company linked to a scam coin. Choi Siwon clarified his non-involvement through a statement on his YouTube channel community, asserting that he was never appointed as an ambassador for the Korea Youth Committee’s Youth Pay and had no association with the coin fraud controversy or political activities.

Super Junior member and actor, Choi Siwon, vehemently refuted accusations of involvement in the coin fraud. Addressing the controversy through his YouTube channel on February 12, Choi Siwon stated, "I have nothing to do with the Korean Youth Committee Youth Pay controversy, and I have not been appointed as a related public relations ambassador."

He clarified that any award received from the Korea Youth Committee was unrelated to the current controversy and was meant to recognize his positive influence on the youth. Emphasizing his non-involvement in the Youth Pay or any political activities, Choi Siwon aims to dispel rumors surrounding the allegations.

Take a look at Choi Siwon’s full statement, below;

“Hi, this is Siwon Choi. I wish to express explicitly that I have no involvement with regard to the controversy surrounding the Korea Youth Committee's Youth Pay. Furthermore, I have never been appointed as an ambassador for the Korea Youth Committee's Youth Pay. While I have received an award at a ceremony organized by the Korea Youth Committee, this was in recognition of setting a good example for the youth, as intended by the committee, and is unrelated to the current controversy. I want to make it clear that I have had no involvement in the Korea Youth Committee's Youth Pay or any individual's political activities.” Choi Siwon

The actor's firm denial comes amidst suspicions surrounding a company accused of engaging in a scam coin operation, with the Korea Youth Committee's Youth Pay and a few individuals, including Choi Siwon, being implicated.

Comedians Kim Won Hoon, Jo Jin Se, and more are suspected of involvement in the coin fraud

Allegations of a scam coin have emerged, implicating a company accused of selling coins under the guise of their impending public debut. The Korea Youth Committee’s Youth Pay, in connection with certain individuals, is implicated in the alleged coin fraud.

Notably, former soccer player Lee Cheon Soo, broadcaster Ra Seon Wook, comedians Kim Won Hoon, Jo Jin Se, and YouTuber Oh King are also entangled in the suspicion surrounding this coin fraud controversy.

The scandal has widened, involving diverse personalities from various fields, raising concerns about the extent and impact of the alleged fraudulent activities on the implicated individuals. Investigations and responses from those involved are anticipated to shed light on the veracity of these allegations and the broader implications for the individuals caught up in the controversy.

