POLL: (G)I-DLE's Super Lady, TWICE's I GOT YOU, and more; VOTE for best K-pop release of the week

This week in K-pop brings a dazzling array of releases, each vying for the title of the best new track. (G)I-DLE storms the scene with Super Lady, a powerhouse anthem celebrating strength and allure. TWICE's I GOT YOU charms with its infectious beats and TWICE's signature energy. GOT7's Yugyeom presents LA SOL MI, showcasing his unique style and musical prowess.

Adding to the mix, BABYMONSTER drops Stuck in the Middle, an entrancing blend of captivating vocals and dynamic production. Super Junior's LSS' C'MON brings a groovy vibe, promising an addictive listening experience.

It's a tough choice with such diverse offerings! Fans, it's your turn to decide – cast your vote for the best K-pop release this week and let your favorite track shine! The competition is fierce, and each song brings something special to the table, making this week an exciting one for K-pop enthusiasts. Get ready to immerse yourself in the music and participate in the poll to support your favorite artists. The K-pop scene is alive with creativity, and these releases only add to the vibrancy of the industry.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: BTS dominate K-pop album sales, Squid Game 2 teaser reveal, and more