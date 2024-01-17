Super Junior’s Shindong says IU-Lee Jong Suk’s relationship got more attention than his dating news

On January 16, Super Junior’s Shindong appeared as a special guest on a popular SBS program titled Dolsing Fourmen. As he arrived on the talk show, the host Lee Sang Min introduced him as the first Korean celeb who publicly revealed that he was in a relationship on the first day of 2023. Shindong responded to this statement by explaining that he regretted that fans didn’t pay attention to his relationship status because it coincided with the dating news of superstars IU and Lee Jong Suk.

Shindong talks about his dating news being overshadowed by IU and Lee Jong Suk

During a candid conversation on Dolsing Fourmen, Shindong spoke to the MC Lee Sang Min about his personal life. He elaborated that since every year the media covers the dating gossip of Korean stars and especially, major celebrity couples are revealed on January 1. He mentioned that the article about IU and Lee Jong Suk’s newfound romance was posted on December 31, 2022, a day before Shindong’s dating article was published. As a result, the latter’s relationship reveal didn’t create much buzz.

He further stated, “I saw in the comments that a netizen wrote that no one cared about my dating news. I shouldn’t have revealed my relationship on January 1.”

Advertisement

Shindong further explained that fans have a misconception that he is married because of a statement he gave in 2010 when he appeared on a chat show Strong Heart and spoke about getting hitched. Shindong added that people have also commented, “Wait, isn't Shindong married already?'

As a public figure, Shindong also expressed the difficulty of dating someone in secret; he shared that to avoid public attention, he disguised his girlfriend as his stylist. He made her carry extra bags to convince people that she is actually his stylist. He didn’t want to hide her, but he also made sure that they maintained space between each other while working. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Here is the full episode of Dolsing Fourmen featuring Super Junior’s Shindong:

More about Super Junior’s Shindong

Shindong is a rapper, singer, and dancer who is part of the second-generation K-pop boy group Super Junior and its subgroups namely, Super Junior-T and Super Junior-H. The group has been active since 2007 and has entertained music lovers with their diverse discography. Some of their best albums include Mr. Simple (2011), Devil (2015), The Renaissance (2021), and more.

Apart from his music career, Shindong is known for his impeccable hosting abilities. He has been part of a music program titled M! Countdown as an emcee and established himself as ‘DJ Shindong’ with radio shows titled BoBoBo Ai Joa and Green Apple Sound.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 1 year of Lee Jong Suk and IU's public relationship: Top 4 moments of famed K-celeb couple