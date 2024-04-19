Super Junior’s Ryeowook slams malicious comment criticizing singer’s looks after confirming dating news; see post

Super Junior member Ryeowook recently announced marriage to his longtime girlfriend Ari, a former member of Tahiti. Following the announcement, one user claiming to be his fan attacked the singer with malicious comments. He captured a screenshot and shared it on his social media handles, slamming back with a befitting response.

Super Junior's Ryeowook claps back at commenter criticizing his appearance

An old comment, which was posted after his dating confirmation, read, “Ryeowook, let’s go on a diet. You’re dating now and can’t even manage your body? Then why are you making money from the fans? Just leave the group. Then run a cafe with your girlfriend. It’s pathetic how I was your fan for 10 years.”

The singer clapped back, questioning the user’s true fandom towards the group. He replied, “So I’m pathetic? I also find you pathetic, you claimed to have liked me for 10 years. That’s scary. In those 10 years, I wonder, if it’s about you liking me, but about someone you like not liking you. I sincerely hope you look upon yourself.”

Read the user-translated online exchange below:

Ryeowook addresses malicious commenter questioning his skills in recent post

On April 18, a new post surfaced on Twitter ( X), where the unidentified user reshared the old online exchange and wrote, "Wow! Do you really think you made money just with your skills? Ryeowook, come to your senses, you're not that great. It's not like you could make money with your skills, Wake up!"

As soon as this was tweeted, fans of the Super Junior member and the group flocked to the post, pouring their outrage. The user deleted it shortly after, however, quick-witted fans already took screenshots and shared them with the K-pop idol on his X page.

Ryeowook then took to his Instagram and penned a post slamming back at the hate comment, “I didn’t think I needed to explain myself, but some people think I don’t value my fans. Why do you think when I said that I earned money not because of you but because I worked hard, it meant, ‘you = the fan?”

He further continued talking about his feelings being hurt and how sometimes malicious commenters forget that celebrities are human too. In light of the recent incident, fans couldn’t help but praise the K-pop idol for taking a strict stand against the hate comments.

Check out Ryeowook’s befitting response below:

Notably, in 2020, the Super Junior member made his relationship with ex-Tahiti member Ari public. Almost 4 years later, in March 2024, he announced marriage to her through a heartfelt handwritten letter addressing the fans.

