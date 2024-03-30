THROWBACK: When Super Junior humorously predicted Ryewook's marriage during green-room game

In a delightful turn of events, Super Junior's Ryeowook recently announced his upcoming marriage to Ari, a former member of Tahiti, confirming a humorous prediction made by his bandmates during a game of rock, paper, and scissors in 2020. Despite the playful nature of the prediction, Ryeowook emerged as the winner and is now set to tie the knot.

Fans recall when Super Junior predicted Ryewook's marriage

In a delightful throwback moment, Super Junior's playful prediction about Ryeowook's marriage during a green-room game on the reality TV show My Little Old Boy has come true in 2024. Back in 2020, the members of Super Junior engaged in a game of rock, paper, and scissors to determine who would tie the knot first, with the winner obliged to marry within three years or face a penalty of $1000 to each member. Much to everyone's amusement, the group's maknae (the youngest), Ryeowook, emerged victorious.

Now, a year beyond the agreed-upon deadline, Ryeowook indeed is set to become the first Super Junior member to marry. Although it remains uncertain whether he fulfilled the $1000 penalty to each member, the fact that this lighthearted prediction manifested into reality brought joy to fans.

Advertisement

Super Junior's Ryewook announced marriage plans with ex-Tahiti's Ari

On March 29, Super Junior's Ryeowook shared heartfelt news with his devoted fans, ELF, through a touching handwritten letter posted on Instagram. In the letter, Ryeowook expressed profound gratitude to ELF for their unwavering support throughout his nearly two-decade-long career since his debut in 2005. Reminiscing about their journey together, Ryeowook acknowledged the steadfast presence of ELF during both joyous and challenging moments.

Amidst this gratitude, Ryeowook made a significant announcement - his upcoming wedding, set to take place in late May. This decision follows his confirmed relationship with former Tahiti member Ari in 2020, marking a significant milestone in his personal life. Despite the potential surprise for some fans, Ryeowook assured ELF of his continued dedication to his craft, both as a member of Super Junior and as a solo artist.

As fans eagerly anticipate Ryeowook's wedding and continue to support him in his musical endeavors, the singer's heartfelt letter serves as a testament to the enduring connection between artist and fanbase, rooted in mutual respect, love, and support.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Super Junior's Ryeowook announces marriage to longtime girlfriend ex-Tahiti's Ari with handwritten letter to fans