Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Kang Tae Oh to lead new K-drama Potato Research Institute following military discharge; Report

Kang Tae Oh enlisted for his mandatory military service on September 20, 2022, following the success of his last drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022). Now the actor is scheduled to be discharged from the service on March 19, 2024. He seems to be all set to make a comeback to K-drama land upon his return.

Kang Tae Oh reported to star in upcoming rom-com drama Potato Research Institute

On March 18, a South Korean media outlet reported that Kang Tae Oh is gearing up to appear in the upcoming rom-com drama Potato Research Institute. According to the same update, he will start filming for the project as soon as he gets discharged from his service

Potato Research Institute is a romantic comedy-drama set in the backdrop of a potato research center in a mountain valley. Kang Tae Oh will reportedly transform into the lead character with charming visuals and a complicated personality, who is an outsider to the valley.

Excitements are high to witness the actor dazzle the TV screen once again.

This drama will mark the second collaboration of director Kang II Soo and writer Kim Ho Soo, who previously helmed together the hit period drama Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung.

Potato Research Insitute is slated to hit the screen in the first half of 2024 through the tvN network.

More about Kang Tae Oh

Meanwhile, Kang Tae Oh embarked on his acting career in 2013 with the web drama After School: Lucky or Not.

He used to be a member of the former boy band 5URPRISE, which was formed with five actors, making it the first South Korean group in this category.

As Kang Tae Oh dived into a focused on-screen journey, his charming performance in dramas like Run On (2020), The Tale of Nokdu (2019), Doom At Your Service (2021), My First First Love (2019), and more captivated the viewers.

He rose to immense fame with his last drama before the military enlistment titled Extraordinary Attorney Woo. The smash-hit drama captured him in the lead role alongside actress Park Eun Bin. The actor plays the role of Lee Joon Ho, who works at the same firm as Woo Young Woo (Park Eun Bin) and transforms into his potential love interest from friends.

His character garnered impressive praise as an affectionate and sweet leading male, earning him recognition as the Nation’s favorite man.

As the drama achieved extraordinary viewership ratings in South Korea, Kang Tae Oh became a trending actor.

