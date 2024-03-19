'Will work to impress': Kang Tae Oh from Extraordinary Attorney Woo gets discharged from military

Kang Tae Oh is an extremely talented actor known for his roles in hit dramas like Run On and Extraordinary Attorney Woo. He enlisted in the military on September 20, 2022, and also served as an assistant instructor for the Recruit Training Center. The actor debuted in 2013 with the drama After School: Lucky or Not. Here is what he had to say to the fans and the public after being discharged from the military.

Kang Tae Oh discharged from the military

On March 19, Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor Kang Tae Oh was discharged from the military. He said that he enlisted after the success of Extraordinary Attorney Woo, for which he received great love from fans. He continued and expressed that he faced the end of his 20s and the start of his 30s in the military, and it was a meaningful time as he got to fix bad habits and learn good things. Talking about his future, he commented that he will work to impress with great projects going forward and asked fans to show a lot of anticipation and love.

Kang Tae Oh cast for Potato Research Center

On March 18, Kang Tae Oh's agency announced that the actor had joined the cast of the upcoming romance comedy Potato Research Center. Actor Lee Sun Bin will reportedly appear as the female lead. The drama is about a potato research center in the mountain valley. It is expected to be released in March.

Kang Tae Oh will also be appearing in Extraordinary Attorney Woo Season 2.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is a comforting law K-drama. It was released in 2022 and stars Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh, and Kang Ki Young. The drama tells the story of a lawyer who is neurodivergent. The series explores her struggles and achievements. The drama was critically acclaimed and also appreciated by people who practice law for portraying reality closely.

