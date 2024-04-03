Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Kang Tae Oh to host SNL Korea’s season 5 as first appearance post military discharge; Report

Kang Tae Oh enlisted for mandatory military service following the wild success of his last drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo. On March 19, almost a year and six months later, the actor was discharged from the service, igniting excitement among the fans for his next endeavors. He has already been in talks for a new drama, but the actor’s fanbase seems to be rejoicing as they will get a much-awaited glimpse of him before that.

Kang Tae Oh to appear as host for one episode of SNL Korea's season 5

On April 3, a Korean media outlet reported that Kang Tae Oh will soon appear as a guest on SNL Korea’s season 5. He will reportedly host an episode for the show, marking his first appearance after getting discharged from military service.

He will act as the 7th host for season 5 and his episode will be aired on April 13, following former South Korean supermodel Lee So Ra’s episode.

More about SNL Korea

SNL Korea or Saturday Night Live Korea is an entertainment variety show adapted from the popular American show of the same name. On September 4, 2021, the show aired its first episode of season 1 as the first original entertainment show of Coupang Play. Since 2011, tvN has been airing an SNL show, however, this one cannot be mistaken as the same.

Over the past 4 seasons, luminaries like Squid Game actors Lee Byung Hun and Park Hae Soo, Empress Ki fame Ha Ji Won, rapper Jessi, Captivating the King’s Jo Jung Suk, K-pop boy band NCT 127, Welcome to Samdlari actress Shin Hye Sun, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, rapper Jay Park, Scarlet Innocence actor Jung Woo Sung, and more made there guest appearances on this popular show.

SNL Korea season 5 has already broadcasted 5 episodes that have been hosted by Run On actor Im Siwan, Yumi Lee, Gyeongseong Creature’s Jihwan Park, actress Han Ye Sul, and Hwanag Ja Eum.

More about Kang Tae Oh's past works

Meanwhile, Kang Tae Oh shot to global fame with his lead role in the popular K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022), where he starred as a lawyer alongside actress Park Eun Bin.

He earned the moniker ‘nation’s favorite man’, thanks to the charming and appealing personality of his on-screen character in this drama.

His other notable performances include Doom At Your Service (2021), Run On (2020), The Tale of Nokdu (2019), My First Love (2019), and more.

In addition, he received the offer to star in an upcoming drama titled Potato Research Insitute, for which he is scheduled to kick off filming soon alongside actress Lee Sun Bin.

