Will Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh return for Extraordinary Attorney Woo season 2? Production team has THIS to say

Extraordinary Attorney Woo, the popular 2022 legal romance drama starring Park Eun Bin in the titular role of lawyer Woo Young Woo who is on the autistic spectrum was recently rumoured to have been renewed for a second season. Reports flew in regarding original writer Moon Ji Won being signed for the sequel making fans curious about all the details of the show.

When will Extraordinary Attorney Woo season 2 air?

Following the reports of the show’s screenwriter being signed for writing the next season, ASTORY shared that they had indeed signed a contract with writer Moon Ji Won last year for getting her to write Extraordinary Attorney Woo 2. Season two has thus been confirmed for production however it was also revealed that the writer will be busy for the rest of the year as she is currently working on her directorial debut film called ‘Deaf Boys’ (literal title). Hence she will not be able to work on the second season of Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

According to ASTORY, the writer will be able to start working on the show’s sequel’s script after the filming for the movie wraps up early next year. As for the exact schedule for the K-drama as well as its possible premiere date, the company shared, “As we are currently at the stage of internal development, nothing has been decided so far.”

Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh for Extraordinary Attorney Woo 2?

The production team was further asked about the return of the leads, which were played by Park Eun BIn and Kang Tae Oh, who acted as Woo Young Woo and Lee Jun Ho, they kept mum about the details. They revealed that nothing could be confirmed so far saying, “The casting of the lead actors, including Park Eun Bin and Kang Tae Oh, has also not been decided yet.”

Of the two actors, Park Eun Bin is known to be currently working on her next drama called ‘ Diva of the Deserted Island’ where she plays the role of Seo Mok Ha alongside Chae Jong Hyeop, Cha Hak Yeon, Kim Joo Heon, and more. Meanwhile, Kang Tae Oh is currently serving his mandatory duty as a soldier after enlisting in September 2022.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Dr Romantic 3 Ep 13-14 Review: Yoo Yeon Seok's face off against Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung is unmissable