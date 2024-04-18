Kang Tae Ho reunites with Extraordinary Attorney Woo co-star Ha Yoon Kyung in new update; see PICS

Kang Tae Ho, the South Korean actor who stole the hearts of millions with his role in the legal drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo, was recently discharged from the military. The actor’s return has filled his fans with excitement for future activities.

Ha Yoon Kyung is a South Korean actress known for her roles in Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Hospital Playlist, and other hit dramas. Recently, two actors from the hit drama reunited and shared pictures on Instagram.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Kang Tae Oh and Ha Yoon Kyung reunite in new pics

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is a hit South Korean drama that aired in 2022, but its fan following is still high. The series starred Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh, and Kang Ki Young in the lead roles.

Kang Tae Oh played Lee Jun Ho, Park Eun Bin's romantic interest in the legal drama. Ha Yoon Kyung was seen playing Choi Su Yeon, a law classmate of Woo Young Woo (Park Eun Bin) and a colleague at Hanbada.

In a new Instagram update from Ha Yoon Kyung, it was revealed that she reunited with her co-star Kang Tae Oh. The Extraordinary Attorney Woo reunion was received with love from the fans, who showered words of affection in the comments.

In the update, she added two photos where Kang Tae Oh and Ha Yoon Kyung posed with thumbs-up while smiling. In the caption, the actress congratulated Kang Tae Oh on his discharge from the military. See the adorable pictures here.

More about Kang Tae Oh

Kang Tae Oh is a South Korean actor who garnered immense popularity when he reigned over fans’ hearts with his role in Extraordinary Attorney Woo alongside Park Eun Bin. Soon after the show ended, Kang Tae Oh enlisted in the military and was discharged on March 19, 2024.

Kang Tae Oh has acted in multiple K-dramas, including The Tale of Nokdu, Run On, and Doom at Your Service. He will soon be seen leading the drama Potato Research Center alongside Lee Sun Bin. In it, he will play the role of So Baek Ho, a director of a food research institute.

