Potato Research Institute is an upcoming new K-drama that was announced a few days ago. The male lead for the show was revealed to be Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Kang Tae Oh. Moreover, Lee Sun Bin is confirmed as the female lead of the series and will play Kang Tae Oh’s character’s romantic interest.

Lee Sun Bin announced as the female lead of the Potato Research Institute

On March 19, 2024, a South Korean media outlet reported that actress Lee Sun Bin had been cast as the lead female character for the upcoming K-drama, Potato Research Institute. She will be appearing as the main character alongside Kang Tae Oh, who was recently announced as the male lead of the show. Moreover, they will be the lead couple in the series.

Lee Sun Bin is a former K-pop idol who was part of the girl group JQT under GP Entertainment. However, following the disbandment of the group she left the company and joined as an acting trainee at Wellmade Yedang. The artist is particularly known for roles in K-drama series such as Squad 38 (2016), Missing 9 (2017), and Criminal Minds (2017). In 2021, she starred in the spy movie Mission: Possible alongside Kim Young Kwang, and in 2022, she appeared in the movie Air Murder.

More details on the Potato Research Institute

The show will be directed by Kang Il Soo and written by Kim Ho Soo. The romantic comedy set in a potato research center in a mountain valley will follow the story of a young couple. Moreover, the K-drama series is helmed by the South Korean TV network, tvN, which is known for producing some of the most popular K-dramas. Not a lot of information has been revealed yet, but the show is assumed to air in the year 2025.

Lee Sun Bin takes up the role of Kim Mi Kyung, a potato researcher with 12 years of experience at the Potato Research Institute who has an erratic personality. On the other hand, Kang Tae Oh plays the role of So Baek Ho, who is characterized by attractive features that draw everyone’s attention around him.

Kang Tae Oh was announced as the male lead of the show on March 18, 2024. However, the actor is still serving in the South Korean mandatory military, for which he enlisted on September 20, 2022, following the success of the popular K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo. The artist is scheduled to be discharged on March 19, 2024, and is set to make a splendid comeback with the new K-drama.