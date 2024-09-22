When SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo screamed at DK and The8 after unbelievable betrayal; Know what happened

SEVENTEEN is a popular boy group who are known around the world for its unique vocals and visuals. Once SEVENTEEN member DK had screamed at DK and The8 for their unbelievable betrayal of each other.

It all happened during episodes 70 and 71 of SEVENTEEN’s variety show Going Seventeen where all the members played an extravagant mafia game called Don’t Lie: The Chaser.

The three mafia members were Wonwoo, DK, and The8, they had to take out as many citizens as possible and remain hidden. The citizens, who were the remaining members of SEVENTEEN had to find out who was the mafia amongst all of them.

Toward the end of episode 71, when citizens had to guess the mafia members, S.Coups began by complimenting The8 on his acting like he was not the mafia. The8 denied it while all SEVENTEEN members cornered him. Suddenly, Mingyu told The8 that they would save him if he revealed another mafia member, and under pressure he gave away the name of DK.

When DK was revealed as the second mafia member, S.Coups, Joshua and many others lamented that they had trusted him. DK still tried to himself by saying he was not the mafia but when he heard The8 say that he was his person, he felt betrayed and sad which everyone caught.

S.Coups then asked DK to reveal the last member if he wanted to be saved and he revealed Wonwoo to be the last mafia. Wonwoo was betrayed by his own team members which shocked and caused him to scream “My grandiose dreams!” as he lamented on the floor.

All SEVENTEEN members were laughing and rolling on the floor after seeing all mafia members being revealed so easily on their own when only one of them could be killed at once.

In recent news, Jeonghan is set to begin his military enlistment on September 26. SEVENTEEN is set to make a comeback on October 14, 2024, at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) alongside the lead track Speak Up.

