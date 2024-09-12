‘We’re so honored’: SEVENTEEN thanks fans for Best Group award; LE SSERAFIM wins PUSH Performance of the Year at 2024 VMAs

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by Megan Thee Stallion at the UBS Arena in New York, concluded successfully on September 11 ET and September 12 IST. This year, three K-pop acts took home moon person trophies.

After rocking the pre-show with performances of CRAZY and 1-800-hot-n-fun at the MTV VMAs, LE SSERAFIM won MTV Push Performance of the Year for their song Easy. The girl group expressed their gratitude to fans on X, saying, "Thank you FEARNOT for your great love and support." Known for their energetic performances and catchy choreography, LE SSERAFIM captivated the audience and left a lasting impression.

Alongside LE SSERAFIM, South Korean boy band SEVENTEEN clinched the Best Group award at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in New York. Previously known as Group of the Year, this award has recently been dominated by K-pop acts, with BTS winning it for four consecutive years starting in 2019 and BLACKPINK taking home the award in 2023. However, SEVENTEEN did not attend the awards ceremony at UBS Arena.

The group, however, took to their X account to thank their fandom, CARATs. They wrote, “We’re so honored to win the Best Group award at the 2024 VMAs. Thank you CARATs for all your great love and support.” On September 9, SEVENTEEN set the stage ablaze at Lollapalooza Berlin 2024 with energetic performances of some of their biggest hits, including Super, Cheers, and more.

They also delighted the crowd with classics like Very Nice. The performance was notable for the absence of member Jun, who had prior commitments, and it marked Jeonghan’s last performance before his military enlistment.

Advertisement

On September 12, PLEDIS Entertainment announced that SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan will begin his mandatory military service on September 26. As a result, he will not be able to take part in the promotional activities for SEVENTEEN’s 12th mini album and their world tour. However, he will appear in various pre-recorded content.

The agency also mentioned that there will be no official event on the day of his enlistment. They have requested fans to avoid visiting the military site and instead show their support by sending heartfelt messages to Jeonghan through Weverse.

On August 5, SEVENTEEN announced their highly anticipated return with their 12th mini album, set to be released in October, and their RIGHT HERE world tour. They will also be releasing a Japanese single album.

The tour will launch with a concert on October 12 at 6 p.m. KST (2:30 p.m. IST) and continue with another performance on October 13 at 5:30 p.m. KST (2:00 p.m. IST). Both shows will be live-streamed, allowing fans around the world to join in on the excitement.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘ROCKSTAR was meaningful comeback’: BLACKPINK’s Lisa takes home Best K-pop at 2024 VMAs; becomes first solo artist to win the award twice