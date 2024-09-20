'Thank you CARATs': SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan makes final public appearance before military enlistment on September 26

On September 20, 2024, SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan made his final public appearance before his military enlistment, which is set to begin on September 26. The party event for an eyewear brand took place at the Shilla Hotel's Yeongbin Hall in Jangchung Dong, Seoul, where fans gathered to show their support for the beloved idol. With his stunning blonde hair and striking features, Jeonghan greeted fans with a bright wave, radiating warmth and gratitude. "Thank you, CARATs," he expressed, embodying the deep bond he shares with the fandom.

This gathering was particularly bittersweet as it marked the end of an era for both Jeonghan and his fellow members. Earlier in the month, SEVENTEEN shared a touching dinner moment on their Instagram, featuring all 13 members celebrating their recent performance at Lollapalooza Berlin. The photo reflected the unity and camaraderie that defines SEVENTEEN, but also served as a poignant reminder that they would soon be temporarily parting ways with two of their members; Jeonghan and Jun.

While Jeonghan prepares for his mandatory military service, Jun is stepping away from group activities to pursue acting opportunities in China. His absence will coincide with SEVENTEEN’s upcoming promotions for their 12th mini-album, SPILL THE FEELS, which is set to release on October 14. The group's management, PLEDIS Entertainment, confirmed Jun's scheduling conflicts, emphasizing the commitment both members have towards their careers.

As SEVENTEEN gears up for their much-anticipated comeback, they also released a captivating teaser for SPILL THE FEELS. The video, titled Speak Up, released on September 17, shows each member in vibrant urban settings, exuding confidence and charm. The teaser has ignited excitement among fans, hinting at an introspective and emotionally charged theme for the album.

Pre-orders for SPILL THE FEELS began on September 13, and the album will come in three different versions, showcasing the group's versatility and style. In addition to this, SEVENTEEN is set to embark on their 4th world tour, SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE, promising unforgettable performances across Korea, the U.S., Japan, and beyond.

As Jeonghan embraces this transition, his final message resonated deeply with fans: the love and dedication between him and CARATs will remain strong, no matter the distance.

